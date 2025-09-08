Rakatajino, aka Klingon coffee, aka the chai tea of the Star Trek universe. When Earth coffee isn’t enough to wake you up, try this spicy Qo’noS-inspired recipe.
Battle the Day With Raktajino
Boil the Spices
Bring a pot of water to a boil and toss in the spices. Boil for at least five minutes to bring out the flavors.
Grind and Brew
Pick a nice dark roast. If the replicator’s down, use your favorite local vendor, or try something stronger if you dare. If you’re really adventurous, you can even roast your own. Brew how you like it, leaving in the spices.
Serve and Enjoy
Serve in a wide mug, hot. Add cream and sugar to match your level of weakness.