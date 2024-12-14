Hardware builds are seldom described as “touchable,” “cuddly,” or “cute,” but I’ve found that embedding programmable electronics in soft accessories like handbags (“Bag to the Future,” Make: Volume 87) and pillows (“Pixelblaze Pillows,” Volume 83) produces projects with surprising tactile and visual appeal. Inspired by some clever and creative robot builders, I’ve experimented with placing controllers and peripherals inside plush sewing patterns to create soft, interactive companion bots. The results have been irresistibly cute and undeniably cuddly.
Make: has interviewed several talented makers whose companion robot builds started me down this path, and whose palpable enthusiasm provided the incentive to follow in their footsteps. Creator Jorvon Moss has designed an entire collection of clever robots with engaging personalities. Video host and hardware maker Alex Glow built an owl named Archimedes that sits on her shoulder and uses AI to respond to facial expressions. And maker/educator Angela Sheehan presented her adorable color-changing plush dragon, Nova, at the recent Hackaday SuperCon conference. Nova’s lifelike movements and appealing softness were direct inspirations for my projects.
This article’s featured bot, Rosie the Radiant Rodent, is a good way to learn about making a mechanized soft companion. She packs a plethora of functionality into a deceptively small package. A 9g servomotor powers Rosie’s lifelike head motions, and three short “pebble” LED strings display colorful animations in her ears and tail. The two capacitive touch sensors inside Rosie’s paw and head detect even slight contact through her fabric shell, while a Useful Sensors “Person Sensor” makes simple work of detecting faces in her field of view.
Rosie’s responsive personality results from CircuitPython code running on an Adafruit Feather RP2040 controller, allowing her to respond to input by wiggling her head and changing LED animations. She even reacts to nearby admirers by lighting up whichever ear is on the same side as the closest detected face.