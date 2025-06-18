This article appeared in Make: Vol. 86. Subscribe for more maker projects and articles!

I love adding special effects to textiles, and programmable LED strips have changed the game — but sometimes a look calls for more of a candlelit cathedral than a rainbow rave! This project uses flickering LEDs to illuminate semi-sheer fabric panels in the style of stained glass. You can upcycle an existing skirt, or sew your own garment from scratch.

Go for vibrant, jewel-toned fabrics — they pop the most when illuminated from behind. And choose bulb LED strips to flat ones; the light will project up into the whole window instead of out.

I love the intricacy of the center faux stained glass panel, and this project is infinitely customizable with your own panel designs. Mix and match, tell a visual story, or re-create your favorite glass art.

This project assumes proficiency with a sewing machine (straight and zig-zag stitches) and, if you’ll make the whole skirt, with finishing a garment: specifically hemming, gathering, and adding a zipper or elastic waistline.

Project Steps 1. Sketch Stained Glass Panels 2. Cut Out Pattern Pieces

3. Cut Out Colored Fabric Panels