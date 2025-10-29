Connect the two bases with 10mm or 12mm M3 bolts. This pivot point is for the y-axis of the eye motion and the eyelids.

Place the servo in position and screw it in with some 4mm or 6mm M2 screws. This serves as the actuator for the x-axis motion.

Attach the y-axis arm to the sub-base with a 4/5/6mm M3 screw, and attach a servo horn on the third hole from the center using a 4mm or 6mm M2 screw, as shown. Check to make sure the orientation of everything is right.

Start building the x-axis assemblyby screwing the forks into the eye-adaptors with 4/5/6mm M3 bolts. The fork holes should be oversized so the screws bite into the adaptor. One goes in on a funny angle but you should be able to get it in.

Attach the three-point connector to the top of the forks; the M3 screw will bite into the undersized hole in the fork component. Also attach a servo arm on the final hole to the center of the three-point connector using a 5mm M3 bolt (the hole on the servo arm will likely need to be drilled to 2.5mm–2.8mm to accept the screw). I’d recommend manipulating the assembly regularly as you build it up, to make sure it all moves OK without friction.

Attach the eye center-link to the eye adaptors with an 8mm M3 screw, making sure the flat surface of the center-link is facing up and the sloping section is facing down. You can also plug in the eyes at this stage.

Screw all this to the center of the sub-base with two 12mm M3 bolts.

Load up the servo block with five TowerPro SG90 servos, in the correct orientation shown. Attach it to the base with four M3×10mm bolts.

Work out which eyelid is which using the photo below. Connect the relevant connector with a 4mm or 6mm M2 screw, and attach a servo arm to the other end, using the last hole in the servo horn — you may need to drill this to 1.5mm–1.8mm.

Attach the eyelids to the base, but don’t worry about connecting any servo horns yet.