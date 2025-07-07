For my prototypes, prioritizing low power consumption and my fondness for e-paper displays, I opted for LilyGo’s T5 2.13″ e-ink development board. This board features an ESP32 with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, a 2.13″ e-paper display, and essential circuitry for battery charging and protection, among other functionality.

Next, I chose the sensors for measuring my plants’ vital parameters. With the intention of simplifying the assembly process by mounting everything on a protoboard and minimizing complexity, I opted for digital sensors. This decision meant I only needed to solder a maximum of four pins (I²C bus + power), with the convenience of receiving measurements in physical units.

My primary criterion was to select sensors that had already been tested and proven compatible with the ESPHome framework. For the light sensor, I selected the Maxim MAX44009, conveniently available on a compact purple module called GY-49. And for the temperature sensor, I repurposed an old GY-BM module containing a Bosch BMP280, which not only measures temperature with an accuracy of ±1.0°C but also provides barometric pressure readings.

Lastly, I chose a standard capacitive soil moisture sensor board with a simple 3-pin interface (GND, VCC, and AOUT). Although the output is analog, I planned to calibrate it as needed.

In the initial design revision, one sacrifice I had to make was omitting the measurement of soil fertility, which relies on soil electrical conductivity (EC) and necessitates adding corrosive-resistant pads to the PCB.

NOTE: Some capacitive soil moisture sensors are poorly designed and may even replace important components with inferior parts to be cheaper. This might result in shorter lifespans and/or wrong measurements.