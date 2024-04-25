Download the .svg files for laser cutting. I used a Glowforge laser cutter which automatically sets the power and speed settings to cut the different thicknesses of their Proofgrade acrylic. (The bottom and middle layers are made of thick 3/16″ acrylic. The clear top and the small disks are cut from thinner 1/8″ acrylic. The Glowforge also automatically sets the depth of engraving of the emoji face designs.

Of course with a little trial and error any laser cutter will work. The design is simple enough to be scaled up and could be made by hand, but laser cutting quickly creates perfect miniature parts.

Finish the engraved emoji disks with some black acrylic paint. Fill the engravings and then wipe off the surface for a clean graphic.

To assemble, bond the middle layer to the back with acrylic solvent cement. Add the loose disks and then cement the clear cover on top. Be careful not to get any solvent on the disks — they need to slide freely inside.

Photo by Bob Knetzger Photo by Bob Knetzger Photo by Bob Knetzger

Print the label on some peel-and-stick label paper, then trim and cut out the viewing hole . Align the hole with the slot and affix the label to the clear cover.

It’s a perfect pocket size. Put it on a key ring or necklace. Or add a ribbon and hang it as an ornament on a holiday tree.