Depressed by the utter unmanliness of the plastic toolboxes at my local hardware store, I headed to the flea market to see if I could do better. I was looking for a heavy-duty hunk of American steel. It didn’t take long to spot a real beauty … if you find rust and worn paint to be beautiful. But how could I resist a box labeled “Park Manufacturing Co?” After talking the seller down to $13, the old beast was mine. None of the rust seemed to be below surface level. Time to take it home, sand it down to the metal, and bring it back to its original glory.

Materials:

Dremel Multi-Max or other oscillating tool/sander with sander attachment, and sanding pads.

Dremel Rotary Tool and wire wheel. You could use sandpaper and wire brushes instead if needed.

Shop cloths or old t-shirts

Masking tape

Primer

Ruste preventative enamel spray paint

Spray truck liner

Safety goggles

Dust Mask

