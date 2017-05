In this project, I will show you how to build an end grain cutting board with a twist! I use my Shapeoko XL CNC router to carve two pockets for a two-color inlay, and use epoxy resin for the final inlay after a mishap occurred with one of the wooden inlays.

The cutting board is made of Purpleheart and Hard Maple, and the inlays are made of Walnut and Cherry. If you are into high-tech woodworking, this is definitely a project you do not want to miss!