Gökmen Altuntas is like a woodworker’s answer to a Von Neumann machine (a machine that replicates itself). Over the coarse of the videos on this channel, you get to see a whole workshop being homemade, one tool at a time. In one of the recent videos, it’s a benchtop jointer that gets constructed out of some scrap wood to hold an inverted Makita KP0800 planer.

As one of the YouTube commenters summarizes the build:

How to build a jointer:

Step 1: Build a table saw

Step 2: Use table saw to build a drill press

Step 3: Use the drill press to build a table jig saw

Step 4: Use all to build a jointer

On the Gökmen ALTUNTAŞ channel, you can see that table saw, drill press, jig saw, and other shop tools being fabricated from plywood and other basic stock, using the previously-constructed tools.