I have a thing for clever pocket and keychain tools. In two of her most recent videos, the always clever and artful Laura Kampf scratches that itch when she turns an old Zippo lighter case into a 4-bit driver holder, and in a follow-up video, puts together a keyring bit driver.
Laura Kampf’s Zippo Case Bit Holder and Keychain Driver
Gareth Branwyn is a freelance writer and the former Editorial Director of Maker Media. He is the author or editor of over a dozen books on technology, DIY, and geek culture. He is currently a contributor to Boing Boing, Wink Books, and Wink Fun. And he has a new best-of writing collection and “lazy man’s memoir,” called Borg Like Me.View more articles by Gareth Branwyn
By Gareth Branwyn
