With extra time at home, we’re seeing an incredible amount of gardens and yard projects popping up all over social media. The weather is right, and surely we can all use something give us even a momentary distraction from Covid-19. Why not get out in the sun, feel the dirt on your hands, and make or grow something?

Here’s some inspiration to get you going:

Quick and easy – Make and play in less than a day

World Wide Boomerang– insanely easy and fairly high performance. Make it and toss it, surprisingly fun.

Create a 5-Minute Foam Plate Flying Falcon – an oldie but a goodie.

Build a Simple Camp Stove from a Tin Can – everyone should build one of these some time. There’s just something so amusing about cooking on a tin can.

15-Minute Stilts – make ’em as tall as you want, it just takes a few minutes!

Howtoons: Build a Marshmallow-Shooting Stomp Cannon – jump on the bottle and watch those marshmallows zoom!

Worm Bin: Make Your Own Indoor Composter – yes, it says indoor but you could totally put this outdoors as well

A bit of work, but worth the results – Looking for a weekend project that is a bit more substantive?

Stick Together a Durable Duct Tape Hammock – not difficult, but does require some patience and time

Pitch Wiffle Balls with a Leaf Blower and PVC – fine tuning this takes a little effort, but the results are fun, even if you’re just shooting wiffle balls at your kids.

Build a Simple Ladder Toss Game from PVC – more fun than it looks, we promise.

Build a PVC Water Balloon Cannon – a little bit of spice to add to your water balloon games.

Build in One Day: Arched Brick Pizza Oven – technically a one day build. It’ll feel like you built a whole new kitchen though.

Upcycled Satellite Dish Bird Bath – upcycling is wonderful and your birds will thank you for it.

DIY Bamboo Fountain to scare away animals from your garden – low tech way to scare off garden pests

Water-Efficient Wicking Beds – never struggle with watering your plants again

Laminar Flow Water Fountain – if you’ve never seen a laminar fountain, you’ll want to check this out. This is some really cool stuff.

Garden Trellis – every garden needs a trellis!

A serious commitment – you really need to get your mind off things, it is time to get some serious work done

Transform a Tuff Shed into a Solar-Powered Workspace – go off-grid with a full solar power system for your tiny workshop

Build Custom Molds to Pour a Concrete Japanese Lantern – pouring concrete molds always takes longer than you think it will. The results are great though.

Build a Mortarless Stone Retaining Wall – no time like the present to ditch modern conventions and stack some rocks.