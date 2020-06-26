Benchtop CNC mills are a great entry point for poeple wanting to use the tools, but who also don’t have a massive shop or massive budget. We’ve seen a few over the years in this size range – under 4 foot by 4 foot. The Longmill by Sienci is a somewhat recent addition to the field, and presents a solid option for many.

The model I tried boasts a 30″ x 30″ design, though they also have a 12″x 12″ and 12″x30″ version. The kit comes with everything you need, minus the spoilboard and computer to control it.

The interesting thing about this kit is the extruded aluminum frame, assembled with 3d printed brackets. This whole assembly is screwed directly onto a spoilboard of your choice and can fit easily within a 4’x4′ sheet. With lead screws driving each axis, it has plenty of torque for wood routing, and I found it had no issues chewing through plywood and hardwood at decent speeds.

The full kit, with every single option and addition selected, in the largest size was under $1400 and you can go more budget friendly and get things for the smallest model down to around $900.