Goofy, Poofy Inflatable Costumes

Want a costume that’s compact, lightweight, and covers you from head to toe? Inflatables might be what you need. You can fit your costume in a handbag like a normal person, only to later reveal the weirdest costume at the party. Giant floppy outfits are always fun. But if the one you want is unavailable, fear not! You can make your own. Here are a few builds worth investigating.

Fernside Dragons

First up, Maker Faire blue ribbon winners Fernside Dragons show off their work at the Tested cave. They share tips learned from years of experience building custom inflatables for decoration and costumes. It’s a fantastic start for getting into inflatable outfits.

DIY inflatable motors

Blowing up an inflatable costume by lung power alone would be impressive, but probably unsustainable. Better to let electronics do it for you. Small fans are good for static outfits, but if you want something that quickly fills up for effect, you might want to try drone motors.

Giant inflatable tentacles

In the over-the-top category, ten years ago Caleb asked the important question: Can you ever have enough inflatable tentacles? These are big enough to be a costume for your whole house.

3D-printed texture

Photograph by Hep Svadja

Sensoree figured out clever ways to give inflatables texture, with the power of 3D printing.

Or just fake it

If you want an inflatable look, but can’t get near a sewing machine, this inflatable tube guy costume from @robbypicsauce nails the vibe and comes together quickly. Just, maybe add some eye holes.

If you’ve been to Maker Faire Bay Area the past few years, you might associate inflatables with fish cars instead. Or grand architecture.