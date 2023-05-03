Rocky Mountain RepRap Fest: All The Cool 3D Printing Stuff

3D Printing & Imaging Art & Sculpture Costumes, Cosplay, and Props Digital Fabrication
Rocky Mountain Rep Rap Festival 2023

By Alicia Williams

Alicia Williams

Alicia is the Software Engineering Manager at Make:. You may have seen Alicia walking around Maker Faire with her Bat Girl cape. Do not be afraid, she is devoted to saving the world, one website at a time. Her magical powers include turning coffee into code and fixing 404 not found errors.

Alicia has been coding since before coding was cool (OK, we aren’t talking way back to punch cards, but there were green screens involved). In her ‘down time’ she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, puzzles, and is a huge advocate for Autism.

Light it up blue!!

View more articles by Alicia Williams

Have you ever been to a RepRap festival? If you are like me, you may have heard the term but didn’t really know what it was. It has something to do with 3D printing right?

Rocky Mountain Rep Rap festival 2023 attendees

Last weekend I attended the first-ever Rocky Mountain RepRap Festival (or RMRRF for short). The event was free to attend and was held on April 22nd and 23rd. I didn’t really know what to expect. How much could there be in regard to 3D printers? I figured there would be a couple of companies there that made printers and some that made filaments and that would be about it. Surprisingly, I was way off.

Firstly, when I walked in the door, I noticed that it was packed with people! Men, women, children, hobbyist, youTubers, the curious, the professionals, you name it, they were there!

What cool technology was there?

We’ve been following Cocoa Press since World Maker Faire 2017. Now that their machine is available for pre-order, I was excited to get a chance to see it in action.  It was exciting to watch it run and then eat the print shortly afterward. Check out our latest coverage and reserve yours now!!

Cocoa Press in Action
Cocoa Press in Action
Captain Picard in Chocolate!
Captain Picard in Chocolate
Items 3D printed in Chocolate
Items 3D printed in Chocolate
Previous
Next

There were filaments of all kinds. Every color you can imagine, pumpkin scented, and even filament made from coffee grounds!! The great part about printing with coffee grounds is that if you mess up a print, you can just grind it back down and start over again.

Pumpkin scented filament
Pumpkin scented filament
Items printed with filament made from coffee grounds!!
Items printed with filament made from coffee grounds!!
3D printed polar bears
3D printed polar bears
Buddha prints by Prusa
Buddha prints by Prusa
So many colors
So many colors
Purple Reign!!!
Purple Reign!!!
Previous
Next
There were 3D printed claw machines, guitars, R2D2, droids, printers that can print on the go, printers that print upside down, and even a working 3d printed branch saw!
3D printed branch saw
3D printed branch saw
3D printed life size R2 D2!
3D printed life size R2 D2!
3D printing on the go at the RepRap festival
3D printing on the go at the RepRap festival
Upside down 3D printing
Upside down 3D printing
3D printed claw machine
3D printed claw machine
3D printed guitar
3D printed guitar
Previous
Next

Friends of Make:

I ran into some good friends of Make:, Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron authors of Make: Calculus, Make: Geometry, and Make: Trigonometry(coming soon!!!)! They had plenty of 3D printed items to help better understand the various math concepts.

Alicia, Joan and Rich
Alicia, Joan and Rich
Joan and Rich from Nonscriptum
Joan and Rich from Nonscriptum
Visitors enjoying learning math through 3D printing
Visitors enjoying learning math through 3D printing
Make: Calculus, Make: Geometry and Make: Trigonometry!
Make: Calculus, Make: Geometry and Make: Trigonometry!
Previous
Next
I made a new friend, Gus Williams with Raptor House FX, one of the makers of Thing from Wednesday on Netflix (featured in Make: Volume 85). He brought along a creature from Raptor House FX with 3D printed inner parts along with 3D printed armored costumes.
Gus Williams of Raptor House FX
Gus Williams of Raptor House FX
3D printed creature that moves!
3D printed creature that moves!
3D printed armour
3D printed armour
405th Community
405th Community
Previous
Next

Great 3D Printing Finds!

Printed with a copper infused filament
Printed with a Copper Infused Filament
Articulated Dragon was the popular printed item at the RepRap festival
Articulated Dragon was the popular printed item at the RepRap festival
Spilt coffee!!
Spilt coffee!!
So many 3D printed rockets
So many rockets
3D printed Grogu!
3D printed Grogu!
3D printed Pit Droid
3D printed Pit Droid
3D printed dice roller
3D printed dice roller
Previous
Next
The speed 3D printers were fascinating to watch. Watch the video below!
Play Video about Speed 3D printing!
I even found Make: magazine volume 84 in the wild!!
Make: Volume 84 at Voron printers
Make: Volume 84 at Voron printers
A stack of Make: Volume 84 being given away
A stack of Make: Volume 84 being given away
Make: Volume 84 at LDO Motors at the RepRap festival!
Make: Volume 84 at LDO Motors at the Rep Rap festival!
Previous
Next

I had a blast at the Rocky Mountain RepRap Festival and will definitely be back next year! I highly recommend you visit a RepRap Festival near you if you get the opportunity. There was so much to see and do! And if you’re like me, afterward, you’ll leave there, rush home, and order a new 3D printer!!


Happy Making and 3D printing all!!!

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Alicia Williams

Alicia Williams

Alicia is the Software Engineering Manager at Make:. You may have seen Alicia walking around Maker Faire with her Bat Girl cape. Do not be afraid, she is devoted to saving the world, one website at a time. Her magical powers include turning coffee into code and fixing 404 not found errors.

Alicia has been coding since before coding was cool (OK, we aren’t talking way back to punch cards, but there were green screens involved). In her ‘down time’ she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, puzzles, and is a huge advocate for Autism.

Light it up blue!!

View more articles by Alicia Williams

From the Shed: 3D Printing & Fabrication

Make: Magazine, Volume 83 - PDF

$9.99

Make: Magazine, Volume 42 - PDF

$7.99

Make: Primer - Moldmaking - PDF

$3.99

Make: Primer - Welding - PDF

$2.99
FEEDBACK