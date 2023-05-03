Rocky Mountain RepRap Fest: All The Cool 3D Printing Stuff

Have you ever been to a RepRap festival? If you are like me, you may have heard the term but didn’t really know what it was. It has something to do with 3D printing right?

Last weekend I attended the first-ever Rocky Mountain RepRap Festival (or RMRRF for short). The event was free to attend and was held on April 22nd and 23rd. I didn’t really know what to expect. How much could there be in regard to 3D printers? I figured there would be a couple of companies there that made printers and some that made filaments and that would be about it. Surprisingly, I was way off.

Firstly, when I walked in the door, I noticed that it was packed with people! Men, women, children, hobbyist, youTubers, the curious, the professionals, you name it, they were there!