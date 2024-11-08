Get Started in 3D Printing With Lydia Cline and Tinkercad

“I’m often asked how expensive it is to get started in 3D printing. It’s not!” Lydia Cline

Join the Fourth Industrial Revolution with a 3D printer in your home space! Lydia, who we interviewed back in 2021, discusses how to get started with a printer and software for creating your own designs.

Lydia has been writing, teaching, and learning about 3D printing and digital modeling for 20 years. She particularly enjoys using printing to solve everyday problems and wrote the book on Tinkercad. Her Maker Faire talk features a rundown of printers, software, and examples of prints in the wild.

The video is a fantastic resource if you have a design idea but don’t know where to begin. She takes us through her own projects from idea to final print. And you’ll learn about multiple ways to go about modeling your design, from solid and surface software to organic programs, reality capture (AKA photogrammetry), and AI modelers. She lists pros and cons of each and highlights programs that might be right for you.

