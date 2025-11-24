Review: FilaDryer Sunlu SP2 Filament Dryer

Manufacturer: Sunlu
Price as tested: $110
Link: https://www.sunlu.com/products/sp2-filamentdryer-split-type-filament-dryer-effortless-drying-combine-with-seamless-storage
If you live in a humid region, all that moisture might be playing havoc with your filament. It’s time for a filament dryer. Filament dryers aren’t anything new, but I think the SP2 solves one of the big problems found with most other dryers on the market: what do you do with your filament after you’ve dried it?
The SP2 comes in two main parts: the dryer base and the storage top box. The top box is placed onto the dryer base and the filament is placed inside the box. There are multiple ways to hold the filament in the box, and it can hold two 1kg spools or one 3kg spool. When the base is turned on, the user can select what type of filament they want to dry from a list of popular types. If the default settings don’t work for your needs, you can adjust the temperature and drying time. When the job is done, the filament can be fed directly from the dryer into the printer.
With most other filament dryers, the fun ends there. When you want to store the filament or switch to others, you must remove them from the dryer. With the SP2, the storage box can be removed and covers can be placed on, sealing the box from air and moisture. Another box can then be placed onto the dryer base, and another drying job can be run. If you have a bunch of spools you want to keep dry, you don’t need to keep buying the expensive electronics over and over, you just buy new storage cases — brilliant. Each case also comes with a built-in hygrometer so you can easily make sure you are keeping it at a proper moisture level.
I think the only thing missing now is for one of you to come up with some kind of cool wall bracket to store the cases. I can’t wait to see what you all come up with for this one.
