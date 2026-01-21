Review: Snapmaker U1 Strikes Hard

This is an excerpt from our cover story in the upcoming Make: Vol. 96
Multicolor and multi-material printing has been a goal in the desktop 3D printing space for at least 15 years. We’ve seen numerous different attempts at bringing this to fruition, from carriages with multiple extruders to filament swapping devices, but all of these came with reliability or waste issues that made them just not quite right. So when E3D, a company known for innovation in the 3D printing space, announced in late 2018 a new tool changer system to combat these issues, the community was excited — and inspired to innovate. Over 7 years later, tool changers might finally be finding their time.
The machine that really kicks off the adoption of tool changers is likely to be the new Snapmaker U1. I got a chance to try out the U1 and put it through its paces, and I’m definitely impressed. The U1 is a four-head tool changer with a 270mm³ build volume (smaller than the XL but larger than a Prusa MK4 or Bambu A1). Out of the box, setup is fairly quick and easy, mostly involving installing the four tool heads and the automatic filament feeders (a feature Prusa would benefit from adding to their XL and Core One lines).
After assembly, the U1 runs through a fully automated calibration routine that automatically adjusts all four nozzles to align them in X, Y, and Z axes for a perfect first print with no user interaction. The calibration uses a nozzle touch-off system that’s hidden under the build plate, similar to the way a CNC machine calibrates its endmill. Built-in cameras allow you to monitor your prints, and can work with an AI system to detect failed prints.
Filament loading is a breeze when using Snapmaker’s filament, thanks to built-in RFID readers. To be very clear, this isn’t locking you into their filament; the U1 will use any brand of filament you like. The RFID system simply makes loading and setting up the color options effortless.
If the U1 wasn’t good enough out of the box, there are also plans for expansion. A top enclosure is already up for pre-order that will feature a HEPA air filter and can passively help maintain chamber temperature for more technical materials. There’s a port on the top of the U1 for connecting the top cover but to me it looks like overkill for just running a filtration system; perhaps they will surprise us with even more to come?
The U1’s case is composed entirely of injection-molded plastic, giving it a sleek, polished look. Sadly, this was the one issue I had with the machine: I found the plastic a bit too thin and flexible, allowing some of the joints to pop out of place at times. No big deal, they all popped right back in with a little push when this happened.
What might cause an issue like this? Likely trying to cut every penny they could to make the price point of the U1: a shockingly low $849 for preorders. A fast, capable, and cheap tool changer is bound to have a big impact on the industry moving forward. It seems 20,000 backers of Snapmaker’s crowdfunding campaign agree with me: the U1 raised over $20 million, making it the third largest Kickstarter of all time.
