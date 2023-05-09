How To Convert Your 3D Scan To Something Usable In Fusion 360

By Caleb Kraft

One of the more frustrating experiences in digital fabrication is getting your first 3d scanner and finding out that scans are not actually that useful for cad. At least they’re not that useful if you don’t know how to turn them into something that you can edit.

YouTube player

The channel Product Design Online has come to the rescue with this video. It will take you through the process of turning an unusable organic scan into something you can actually use and edit in Fusion 360. There are tons of useful tips here on not only getting something usable but also how to keep performance from bogging down.

