Jason Pohl: From Designing Video Games to Orange County Choppers and Beyond

Jason Pohl calls himself a “pretengineer” because he’s self-taught. Trained as artist, his design work has taken him from creating video games to actually designing and fabricating parts for Orange County Choppers. He moved into CAD design and working with CNC machines, creating custom parts for motorcycles in-house.

Jason has boundless energy and enthusiasm as someone who is doing what he always wanted to do — make things that are real. And it just might have been a high school art teacher who pointed him in the direction he would follow. She told him that all the things around him have been designed by someone and he could be that person.

On this episode of Make:cast, Jason joins Community Editor David Groom and me for a conversation about his design work.