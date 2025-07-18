Compass CNC Heads Forward

CNC machinery and hand tools are often at two ends of the spectrum when it comes to woodworking. CNC machines offer precision and complexity, though usually at the cost of bulky equipment and, well, money. Hand tools offer affordability and flexibility at the cost of tedious mastery. What if we could have the best of both worlds?
We started building Compass CNC with that goal in mind — an open source CNC router that fits in your hands, giving you computer precision without taking away the tactile joy of making.
Launching!
Today, we are officially launching the V1 Compass CNC: a fully redesigned handheld CNC router that corrects your motion in real time as you cut!
- Three axes of precision: The router automatically compensates for deviations in all directions, making even complex designs accessible.
- Embedded optical flow sensors: Four high-end sensors track movement across the workpiece—no fiducial tape, cameras, or setup required.
- Maker-first design: From the open source firmware to the 3D printed parts, Compass is designed to be built, modified, and improved by anyone.
Upgrades from the last version
You may have seen our beta prototype in Make: magazine’s recent digital fabrication issue, Vol 92. It’s gotten a lot better. The V1 is the result of countless iterations and community feedback. Early beta testers helped us discover what worked and what didn’t, leading to a more robust, intuitive device.
The new three-axis motion system changes the game, allowing for any level of intricacy without added effort. It works with the same workflow as a standard CNC machine, seamlessly integrating with CAD/CAM software. 3D contours, engravings, and inlays are all fair game.
Instead of shrinking down a standard CNC gantry, Compass utilizes an assembly of stacked plates and linear rails to take advantage of the small footprint. This keeps the system rigid and low to the work surface, minimizing tool torque and maximizing dust collection efficiency. It uses a CoreXY motion system actuated through a sneaky belt routing and tensioning system.
The software was reworked so that Compass leads the motion, while the user ensures the device stays within its working range. The result is an intuitive, almost video-game-like workflow.
Why handheld CNC?
Traditional CNC machines are truly amazing pieces of technology, but often inaccessible; they are expensive and take up a ton of precious space. For those coming from a woodworking background, the “push-button” workflow can feel a bit hollow – disconnecting the maker from their material. Compass CNC returns the tactile experience of hand tools — while still getting perfectly straight lines, smooth curves, and intricate inlays.
For users with shaky hands or physical limitations, the auto-correcting motion opens the door to creative expression that might otherwise have been impossible.
Build your own!
The goal of Compass is to make CNC technology more approachable. As such, the project is entirely open source. You can download the files and build it yourself, or purchase a kit with everything you need to assemble your own handheld CNC router. It’s like an adult LEGO set — with precision motion components, electronics, and custom PCBs to form a CNC tool that fits in your backpack.
Learn more and get your own at compassrouter.com.
