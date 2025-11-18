Review: TwoTrees TTC-6050 CNC Router

Manufacturer: TwoTrees
Price as tested: $1,799
Link: https://twotrees3d.com/products/twotrees-6050-cnc-router-machine
Nothing excites a maker like a new tool in the workshop, and that especially rings true for anybody fortunate enough to welcome the TwoTrees TT-C6050 CNC. The machine feels like a steal with a retail price of $1,799. You’ll be hard pressed to find many competitors in the 2-foot size class under $2,000.
Specs
The TTC-6050 features a 600mm×500mm×100mm (23.6″×19.7″× 3.9″) work envelope with a 500W spindle that is capable of around 12,000 RPM. The build quality is solid. Between the heavy-duty ball lead screws and NEMA 23 motors, this machine can move quickly and accurately with minimal backlash. The design hides the lead screws and linear rails, keeping most of the dust and debris at bay. For safety, there’s an IR sensor that will stop the machine within 1 second of the operator reaching into the work envelope. Optionally, a variety of endmill bits come bundled with the machine so you’re ready to start making things right out of the box.
They even included four good-quality mounting clamps as well as some basic hearing and eye protection to get you started (though it’s always worthwhile to invest in high-quality PPE if you ask me)! I was also provided the CNC Vacuum Cleaner Monster (M1) for dust collection and the TC20 laser module for testing. This unit is also compatible with the 30,000 RPM Wood Router to expand your capabilities even further.
Build experience
TwoTrees sent the unit over in two large boxes and the accessories came in two more small boxes. The boxes were well padded, so the machine arrived safely. I chose to unbox everything before reading the instructions to assemble the machine. Aside from omitting that I needed to plug in the X axis limit switch, the instructions were easy to read and follow. For the record, the limit switch is on the underside of the X axis (and is easy to miss).
While there are a large variety of screw sizes, colors, and cap types used during the build, everything was well labeled and easy to find making the build very enjoyable. Though the screws that mount the included spotlight are a little too long. Tools are included, but I recommend having at least a Philips screwdriver handy for a few self-tapping screws that go into plastic. The way the MDF baseboard mounts on the workspace is quite clever and it should be easy to make new slats when these eventually get damaged and need replacements. When said and done, the unboxing and build took me maybe two hours despite multiple distractions.
Testing
For my CNC mill testing, I used Vectric’s VCarve. I carved into different plastics and wood for my tests. Setup in VCarve was easy but required manual configuring — Vectric provides a library of machines online, but TwoTrees isn’t even listed as a manufacturer option yet.
Pockets are easy and tested just fine, but what I really wanted to see carved was a relief. What happens when you give a 3D printing fan a CNC machine to play with? A wooden 2.5D Benchy of course! The carve took a long time, but I blame myself for setting speeds so slow.
Interface
When you start jobs from the SD card, the user interface on the machine allows you to adjust the feed speed on the fly up to 200%. The interface to make those adjustments is on the small size but was usable for my tests. I did check for an update to the firmware, but I was already on the latest version. The CNC Vacuum Cleaner Monster is small, but mighty! It managed to pick up the majority of the dust and chips made during my tests. The vacuum has great suction, but does fill up relatively quickly so you’ll want to watch that.
Laser
The switch to the laser was very straightforward. I followed the instructions provided with the laser unit, paying attention to which side of the mounting plate has the alignment peg holes. Instructions had me remove the Plexiglass sides because the laser module may hit them, but in my testing, the IR safety sensor was more in the path of the laser when homing the unit. So much so that the sensor broke when lowering the laser to the focus height while the laser was homed.
Conclusion
The TTC-6050 is a lot of machine for the price and performed well with the included endmills. The laser module works with air assist so I would like to see a full size honeycomb option to take advantage of the full work envelope for larger projects. If you don’t have dust collection already, the TwoTrees CNC Vacuum Cleaner Monster (M1) works well, and I prefer the light on the provided boot over the light provided with the CNC. Overall, it’s a great machine for new and experienced users alike.
This review appeared in Make: Vol. 95. Subscribe to Make: for more great articles.
