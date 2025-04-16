xTool Wants To Make Metal Accessible With MetalFab

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, tries to get robots to make things for him, and collects retro tech. Learn more at samtastic.coView more articles by Sam Freeman
When you think of xTool, you usually think of compact and capable machines for the home shop. But their latest release offers more than the usual hobby power.
xTool states that the MetalFab is geared towards everyone from professionals to advanced hobbyists. The cutter is big, taking up a decent 46in × 46in × 48in. But with a 24in bed and pass-thru, you’re getting the ability to cut infinitely long parts. Not a bad trade.
If you have access to a CNC router, you can slowly cut shapes in some soft metals. You’d be better off making your cuts with a mill, but the bed is generally much smaller. In both cases, you have tool marks and burrs to worry about. Waterjets can cut through almost anything, but they have their own considerations and trade-offs, including dealing with the mess. The 1200W MetalFab system is built to cut material up to 10mm (0.39in) thick (8mm for the 800W model) with no chatter or splatter. Thickness depends on the metal, but that’s still a heavy chunk of material.
If you’re used to laser cutting plywood, you’ve probably made joints that can press-fit together. But friction fits don’t work too well on steel plates. Rather than sell you a metal cutter and turn you loose, xTool decided to help you out.
Not just a metal-cutting laser
MetalFab isn’t just a cutter; it’s a whole metal fabrication system. By making the laser head detachable, they’re offering a cutter, cleaner, and welder in one. Want to join your beautiful new freshly cut piece to some old rusted junk steel? MetalFab can clean your found objects to help turn them into new art.
Welding is an excellent ability to add to one skill set. Whether you use it to repair broken tools or farm equipment, or to save a couple grand on an auto repair because some idiot wrenched your oil pan drain plug on too tight, it is an extremely versatile and practical skill to have in your belt.
MIG is generally easy to learn, and TIG is great for making beautiful things. Laser welding is newer, but has its place in producing precise joints, especially in thinner materials. It can give beautiful beads on a variety of metals (including steel, aluminum, and brass) while using less gas than TIG welding. xTool says their laser is great for beginners, and I hope that holds true.
User-friendly
Thankfully it doesn’t skimp on safety either. The work chamber is fully enclosed and monitored with considerations for stray radiation and fumes.
xTool has had great software and support in the past, so it’s no surprise that it’s not only compatible with their xTool application, but also LightBurn, a favorite of ours.
The MetalFab from xTool can weld steel, aluminum, titanium, nickel alloy, brass, magnesium, and more, from 0.2 – 5mm thick. It comes in an 800W version or a 1200W monster – which are capable of cutting up to 8mm or 10mm respectively – and will be available as just the cutter or with the added welder/cleaner. You’ll need a 240V outlet if you choose the welder.
Just announced
MetalFab is available for preorder but isn’t shipping yet. All the usual preorder caveats apply. But if you’re weighing the options and willing to take the risk, early adopters get $4k off of a price set back in March 2025. For what it’s worth, those early orders also come with a five-year warranty.
The projects they show in the announcement make me excited to see what happens when this gets into the hands of capable, creative people. I can’t wait to see what an experienced artist does with this.
