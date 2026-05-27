Make: Live – Inside Volume 97, The Tech Craft Issue

It’s a craft takeover with a tech twist! Technology doesn’t just make new gadgets possible, it’s also transforming traditional crafts of all kinds. In this issue, we celebrate the fusion of tech and craft in the spirit of our companion magazine Craft: (2006–2009). In our cover project, try out bargello embroidery and build your own glowy mini bag, powered by 3D printing and the Pixelblaze LED controller. Follow artist Kenny Sing as he uses digital design and fabrication to create stunning contemporary ceramics. Forge a knife, sew an inflatable costume, and give wood projects a deep, charred finish with the Japanese technique yakisugi. Or learn 18th-century paper quilling and then light it up with LEDs!