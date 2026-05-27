Make: Live – Inside Volume 97, The Tech Craft Issue

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 @ 4 PM Pacific Time
Join us live to check out the tech-craft fusion in Make: Volume 97: bargello embroidery, LED embellishments, digital ceramic design & more.
It’s a craft takeover with a tech twist! Technology doesn’t just make new gadgets possible, it’s also transforming traditional crafts of all kinds. In this issue, we celebrate the fusion of tech and craft in the spirit of our companion magazine Craft: (2006–2009). In our cover project, try out bargello embroidery and build your own glowy mini bag, powered by 3D printing and the Pixelblaze LED controller. Follow artist Kenny Sing as he uses digital design and fabrication to create stunning contemporary ceramics. Forge a knife, sew an inflatable costume, and give wood projects a deep, charred finish with the Japanese technique yakisugi. Or learn 18th-century paper quilling and then light it up with LEDs!
Featuring:
- Chase Roberts – Computer Engineering for Babies
- Rich Bernett – Cassettone Tape Loop Synth
- Charlyn Gonda – Bargello Blaze Bag
- Goli Mohammadi – CRAFT: magazine
- Taylor Waddle – OpenCAL Instant 3D Printer
Grab your copy of Make: Volume 97 today in the Maker Shed.
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