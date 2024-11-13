Go Behind the Scenes at The Tinkering Workshop With Ryan Jenkins

Education Maker Faire
By Sam Freeman

“There are so many different entry points into tinkering… Nobody will start at exactly the same place.”

Ryan Jenkins runs Wonderful Idea Company, a studio that creates playful resources to support STEAM education. He got his start as an educator at the Tinkering Studio at the Exploratorium, the world-renowned hands-on science museum in San Francisco. He’s a leader in the field of making and tinkering education and has partnered with museums, schools and companies around the world.

YouTube player

At Maker Faire Bay Area, he spoke about his new book, The Tinkering Workshop, which presents a wide variety of ways to play and create with art, science and technology using everyday materials. In this talk, Ryan shared the behind-the-scenes process of the book, and explained the ways that images and text can support a tinkering mindset for kids, parents and educators.

YouTube player

Tinkering is messy, and it was a challenge to replicate that open-ended experience in print. So they worked hard to have as many exercises as possible that would bring out deep engagement. The book has all sorts of projects, “everything from eye bombing (sticking googly eyes around the city) to building marble machines on the beach, inflatable fashion and paper circuits.” And there’s multiple ways to finish each.

Using The Tinkering Workshop as a jumping off point, he explored the value of tinkering in STEAM education. He also shows how it’s possible to get started in a classroom, with a museum or library makerspace, or even around a kitchen table. We interviewed Ryan in October just before Maker Faire, and learned about what drives him and his tinkering journey.

“Everywhere around the world, if you engage people in these playful, open-ended activities, they get really excited about what they can try and what ideas they develop.”

