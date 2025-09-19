Screen-Free Coding Activities for Children

In this episode of Make:cast, I am joined by Hannah Hagon, author of “Unplugged Tots,” and Brian Jepson, publisher at Raspberry Pi Press. (The editor of the book was Mark Frauenfelder, the first Editor in Chief of Make:.) The discussion centers on Hannah’s new book, which offers screen-free, play-based activities designed to introduce young children to computational thinking and logical problem-solving without the use of computers or coding apps.

Hannah shares her inspiration for the book, rooted in her experiences as a parent seeking ways to bridge the gap between early childhood play and later engagement with technology. The activities in “Unplugged Tots” use everyday household items and focus on concepts like sequencing, pattern recognition, and problem-solving, making them accessible to all families regardless of technical background or resources.

The conversation explores the importance of fostering creativity, resilience, and metacognition in children, emphasizing that learning to think computationally is about more than just coding — it’s about developing a toolkit of skills for the future. The guests also discuss the challenges parents face with screen time and the value of hands-on, collaborative learning experiences.

Watch the promo video below:

Coming soon:

Preorder on Amazon UK

Preorder on Amazon US

Unplugged Tots website