Screen-Free Coding Activities for Children

By Dale Dougherty

Dale Dougherty

DALE DOUGHERTY is the leading advocate of the Maker Movement. He founded Make: Magazine 2005, which first used the term “makers” to describe people who enjoyed “hands-on” work and play. He started Maker Faire in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006, and this event has spread to nearly 200 locations in 40 countries, with over 1.5M attendees annually. He is President of Make:Community, which produces Make: and Maker Faire.

In 2011 Dougherty was honored at the White House as a “Champion of Change” through an initiative that honors Americans who are “doing extraordinary things in their communities to out-innovate, out-educate and out-build the rest of the world.” At the 2014 White House Maker Faire he was introduced by President Obama as an American innovator making significant contributions to the fields of education and business. He believes that the Maker Movement has the potential to transform the educational experience of students and introduce them to the practice of innovation through play and tinkering.

Dougherty is the author of “Free to Make: How the Maker Movement Is Changing our Jobs, Schools and Minds” with Adriane Conrad. He is co-author of "Maker City: A Practical Guide for Reinventing American Cities" with Peter Hirshberg and Marcia Kadanoff.

In this episode of Make:cast, I am joined by Hannah Hagon, author of “Unplugged Tots,” and Brian Jepson, publisher at Raspberry Pi Press. (The editor of the book was Mark Frauenfelder, the first Editor in Chief of Make:.) The discussion centers on Hannah’s new book, which offers screen-free, play-based activities designed to introduce young children to computational thinking and logical problem-solving without the use of computers or coding apps.

Hannah shares her inspiration for the book, rooted in her experiences as a parent seeking ways to bridge the gap between early childhood play and later engagement with technology. The activities in “Unplugged Tots” use everyday household items and focus on concepts like sequencing, pattern recognition, and problem-solving, making them accessible to all families regardless of technical background or resources.

The conversation explores the importance of fostering creativity, resilience, and metacognition in children, emphasizing that learning to think computationally is about more than just coding — it’s about developing a toolkit of skills for the future. The guests also discuss the challenges parents face with screen time and the value of hands-on, collaborative learning experiences.

YouTube player

Watch the promo video below:

YouTube player

Coming soon:

Unplugged Tots website

