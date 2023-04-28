Live: Open Hardware Summit 2023

Electronics
Live: Open Hardware Summit 2023

By David Groom

Welcome to Open Hardware Summit 2023! We’re on-site at NYU, bringing you live coverage — refresh often to make sure you see the latest! Learn more on the OHS web site, plus grab in-person and virtual tickets or stream online.

nb: we’re having extreme difficulty with the internet connection here, so pictures may be sparse until we can get somewhere with better Wi-Fi

Friday consists of two parallel tracks: speakers and workshops, after an amazing keynote by Dr. Carlotta A. Berry.

Huaishu Peng’s talk How to DIY high-resolution flexible (and kirigami) circuits with a fiber laser engraver? demonstrated an incredible technique for creating high-quality, flexible PCBs using a fiber laser.

YouTube player
Fibercuit: Prototyping High-Resolution Flexible and Kirigami Circuits with a Fiber Laser Engraver

During the lunch break, we took a trip over to Kelly Heaton‘s Circuit Garden installation, as well as to her lab at NYU Brooklyn.

