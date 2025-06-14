5 Fantastic Fabrications for Dad’s Day

By Sam Freeman

It’s Father’s Day season again. If the dads in your life aren’t into ties or chili sauce, here are five fabulous projects you can build with, or for, a father figure. These are inspired by asking the internet what dads like, plus one that I know my dad would enjoy. And if you’ve already got big plans, maybe keep one in mind for next year.

Simple Sifter Coffee Roaster

We’ll start as many things start, with coffee. Getting motivated in the morning is hard for anybody, but having freshly roasted coffee beans for your brew might help with that. Don’t forget to check out Larry’s upgrade if you’re interested in building this one.

Build a PVC Water Balloon Cannon

There’s a reason why Father’s Day comes at the start of summer. And if it doesn’t have to do with water balloons, then it’s time to change that reason. This water balloon cannon can be built as a team, and thoroughly enjoyed by everybody after. Just point it somewhere safe.

Make Twig Pencils

I don’t know why, but camping and writing by hand seem like very fatherly things. These homemade twig pencils would make a good gift for lots of people, but I think dads would especially appreciate them.

Construct a Fun, Powerful Rubber Band Crossbow

If your dad is like mine, he has a lot of paint stir sticks on hand. Probably more than he realizes. Ordinarily you should never take someone’s tools without asking, but if they come back in the shape of a crossbow, you may be forgiven.

Make Thermite, the Railway Metal

You can make a thermite reaction with simple materials and learn how workers would generate 3000°C to weld railroads. Doing it well takes a few days, but you’re rewarded with a bright flash and a loud bang.

And if the father you’re treating is a fan of Make:, you can grab the entire run discounted this weekend!

