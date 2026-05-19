Betta Wire Is Finally Moving Towards Shipping After Most of the Company Quit

Rack Robotics ought to have some relieved backers in the coming weeks, as they finally move towards shipping their Betta Wire 4-axis WEDM machine.
We mentioned Rack Robotics Powercore 3D printer conversion kit in Upcycle a 3D Printer in Make: Volume 92. It was an impressive feat for desktop manufacturing, and they successfully delivered units to backers. The Betta Wire, announced in 2024, is a kit purpose-designed for far more accurate EDM cuts, and made to fit inside an off-the-shelf aquarium.
In case you missed the history, Betta Wire was the victim of one delay after another, seemingly caused both by technical issues and scope-creep. (We’ve all heard “don’t let perfect be the enemy of done,” but sometimes even “good” can be enough to get in the way.) As Cooper explains in the latest post, the other two founding members left the team in November 2025. Blog updates stopped, and Cooper has been running the business solo since.
Running a company is hard, inventing is hard, communication is hard, and no one should be expected to pull off all of the above by themselves. But now it seems like supporters will get their machines after all, so this is great news.