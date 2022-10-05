Join Us October 11th To Hangout & Nerdout on #sustainability and #tech4good

“Hangout & Nerdout” is a virtual community meetup series co-produced by Hackster and Make:. This monthly get-together brings members of both communities together to explore technology, innovation, and education. This month the amazing nerd guest lineup will be talking #sustainability and #tech4good with Jinger, Alex, David, and Archimedes as part of Hackster’s Impact Summit.

The 2022 Hackster Impact Summit is a 2-day virtual event on October 11th & 12th dedicated to inspiring developers, connecting organizations, and accelerating technological innovation to measure and monitor our planet’s air and water supply. Register for free to access RTOS and weather station workshops, panel discussions with tech giants and global orgs, and learn how to build IoT solutions that measure, monitor and report on air and water resources in your community.

Check out the first episode on Aug 31st where we geeked out on #wearables.

Meet our amazing guest nerd 🤓 line-up:

Olya Irzak is the CEO @ Frost Methane, a company that installs highly efficient flares to destroy concentrated sources of methane, turning waste greenhouse gases into value for landowners. Frost Methane exists to identify, monitor, and flare concentrated methane seeps from active and abandoned coal mines, Arctic permafrost, and other geologic sources worldwide. The project is building a global network of self-sustaining devices to reduce methane emissions. Olya is also the co-founder of the Diamond List, a curated annual list of early-stage & game-changing climate companies recommended by top climate investors. Olya is passionate about emission reduction technologies in the grid, agriculture, transportation, non-electrified industrial processes, natural emissions, etc.

Alvaro Prieto is an electrical and firmware engineer who loves cheese! As the principal embedded software engineer of Sofar Ocean Technologies, he will be discussing how their network of ocean buoys delivers real-time ocean intelligence to collect, network, and distribute vast amounts of ocean data, then combined with vessel performance dynamics to achieve optimized voyage ⛴ thus help logistics companies meet emissions reduction objectives.

Raunak Singh is a 9th Grader studying in Bergen County Academies (BCA) Hackensack at the Academy of Engineering & Design Technology (AEDT).

He will be presenting his project “MonSand: Monitoring Illegal Sand Mining”. Illegal sand mining disturbs water ecosystems by increasing the rate of erosion and polluting waterways. MonSand can combat this huge problem that affects our environment. Check out his project here, and we are very excited to bring one of our rising-star of the community to our Nerdout show. Raunak is skilled in both software & hardware development with interest in C++, Java, and embedded. He is an advanced violinist and part of his school orchestra. He loves to do gardening with his family, take care of his pets, and watch/feed backyard animals.

Jinger Zeng is the contest manager at Hackster.io. Prior to joining Hackster, she was the community manager of the PX4 open source drones community and the founder of Dronesmith Technologies. She is an active advocate in the open hardware space and has worked with companies from startups to global corporates in cross-culture settings. She has served as an advisor to academic groups and manufacturers interested in tech commercialization from research to market. She enjoys designing fun and engaging developer activities and events, from meetups and contests to hackathons and developer summits that foster the sharing of knowledge in the innovation ecosystems.

Alex Glow aka @glowascii is the Hackster team’s resident Hardware Nerd. They like robots, music, EEG, wearables, and languages. FIRST Robotics kid. Find more of their work at http://alexglow.com/.

David Groom is the Community Editor at Make:. He bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company’s demise in 2016. When he’s not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Archimedes is a wearable robotic owl familiar. Archimedes judges your emotions, via Google AIY.