Live from Maker Faire Rome

Return to Roma! We’re here again in the Eternal City, myself and Maker Faire Bay Area producer Gillian Mutti, checking out this year’s crop of amazing makers, projects, and tech startups at the mother of all European events, Maker Faire Rome. It’s a huge show, produced by the Rome Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Trade Agency (who generously sponsored our travel), and supported by some of our favorite vendors like Arduino, Digi-Key, and STMicroelectronics. We’ll be updating this post throughout the weekend as we attempt to see it all. –Keith Hammond, Editor-in-Chief, Make:

Friday’s Education Day started the event off strong! Ten thousand students crossed the gates and spend the day exploring the latest in Innovation, Creativity, and Discovery. They dove into Dive into robotics, AI, IoT, and immersive media, and or got hands-on in their education & gaming space. Rome intentionally partners with leading universities, schools, and businesses, aiming to bridge the gap between research and real-world application, connecting innovators with investors and public leaders to drive open innovation forward.

First off was saying hi to our friends and partners in crime DigiKey, Microchip, Arduino and get hands on with the Uno Q. Needless to say this is a maker favorite hall.

Robots Galore