Come Join the LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 95 Launch Party!

In Make: Volume 95, we take a deep dive into the hottest embedded development and tiny computing boards! From the Arduino UNO Q to the Raspberry Pi 500+ and everything in between, we analyze them all. Plus, connect off-grid with Meshtastic, and build the University of Michigan’s wheeled robot, MBot. Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel!
We’ll be joined by:
- Alanna Okun – writer, textile artist, and video game designer
- Jon Davis – Meshtastic contributor and a leader of the San Francisco Bay Area Mesh users group
- Christopher “Kit” Biggs – Internet of Things consultant who operates a product design and tech accelerator studio in Brisbane, Australia
