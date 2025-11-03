Come Join the LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 95 Launch Party!

A Rapberry Pi 500+ and Arduino UNO Q floating in the air

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

In Make: Volume 95, we take a deep dive into the hottest embedded development and tiny computing boards! From the Arduino UNO Q to the Raspberry Pi 500+ and everything in between, we analyze them all. Plus, connect off-grid with Meshtastic, and build the University of Michigan’s wheeled robot, MBot. Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel!

Cover of Make Volume 95. Headline is "Super [Tiny] Computers". A Raspberry Pi 500+ with RGB lights and an Arduino Q board are on the cover.
We’ll be joined by:

  • Alanna Okun – writer, textile artist, and video game designer
  • Jon Davis – Meshtastic contributor and a leader of the San Francisco Bay Area Mesh users group
  • Christopher “Kit” Biggs – Internet of Things consultant who operates a product design and tech accelerator studio in Brisbane, Australia

