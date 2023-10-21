Live: Maker Faire Rome 2023

LAST CHANCE

Maker News
By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

Welcome to the Maker Faire Rome live blog! We will be taking pictures of cool things all weekend during this event, and uploading pictures and videos here on this blog post. Refresh this page frequently and we will put new stuff at the top! I you haven’t be following along, you’ll want to scroll down to the bottom to read from the beginning.

Raspberry Pi was present in full force after Maker Faire Bay Area last weekend (still plenty of time to attend that event this weekend by the way!), and of course Arduino had a huge number of staff and products on hand, including a GIGA-powered drink maker, highlighting the new GIGA Display Shield. We also had a chance to catch up with friends from DigiKey!

We had a lot of fun at the Pizza Robotics booth! We saw robots of various scales and complexity, from a two-wheeled bot that hates Mr. Bean but chases after Harold, to an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-based fully-3d-printed tracked bot that can perform pose estimation and monitor its environment at 60fps.

We have arrived at Maker Faire Rome! Right out of the gate we heard loud cheering and laughter, so attempted to locate the source. After squeezing through the crowd, we saw a small field filled with robots…playing soccer…sort of! They fell over rather frequently, but it just added to the spectacle!

