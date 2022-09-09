Maker Faire Louisville Returns To Center Stage

- Like
Sidelined for two years by the global pandemic, Louisville Maker Faire will return Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will be held at the University of Louisville’s Swain Student Activities Center, 2100 S. Floyd St. “Louisville Maker Faire helps us further advance our vision of innovation and lifelong learning for all by showcasing our active maker community, growing tech sector and thriving art scene that is building momentum across our city and the region,” said Grace Simrall, chief of the Office of Civic Innovation and Technology for Louisville Metro Government.
The Louisville Maker Faire dovetails with UofL’s strategic goals, said UofL Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez. “UofL and Louisville Maker Faire share a common goal: applying creativity and innovation to address needs today and into the future,” Gonzalez said. “At UofL, we concentrate our research and scholarship efforts behind three Grand Challenges – Empowering Our Communities, Advancing Our Health and Engineering Our Future Economy – knowing the solutions we find will make a difference and create a thriving future for Louisville, for Kentucky and for the world. Louisville Maker Faire, and the makers it calls attention to, do likewise. We are proud to again host Louisville Maker Faire and are thrilled that it is returning.”
Check out the 2019 event for an idea of the fun expected!
The question remains: will the giant applicance robot that took Maker Faire Louisville 2019 by storm return to delight the crowded (and maybe terrify a few of them)! Head down to U of L to find out!
Makers + More
Bob Clagett and his team at I Like To Make Stuff tackle projects that range from woodworking & home renovation to 3d printing & prop making to prove that you are more capable than you think and you are.
Since he was a little kid in his dad’s shop, Jimmy DiResta have been experimenting with tools and materials. Learning how to use and implement them. Now 40+ years later that’s all I have been doing: Making things and teaching how to make things involving metal, wood, plastic and more. He return to Maker Faire Louisville to share more tips and inspire makers of all ages. Check out his 2019 and 2016 videos of the event.
Amped Music Academy empowers youth to work as a team, learn how to express themselves effectively, and develop into healthy, productive adults.
We are excited to highlight Collin Sage Hippo Head Forge who is a professional blacksmith, two time Forged in Fire Champion, and maker. Collin will be giving a live blacksmithing demo and answering questions. He is also a Maker In Residence and content producer over at FirstBuild.
Making Collage Happen with Donna Charging. Collage allows us to rethink art and make images very quickly. I am presenting my own collage artwork, and I will have basic materials for making small collages. INSTAGRAM
Momentum KY is Louisville’s DIY garage. Work on your own vehicle or motorcycle at your leisure. We supply tools, lifts, fluid recycling and refuse of old parts. Learn More.
Who doesn’t want an electric lawnmower! Check out the awesome conversion by Andrew Sykora. I am converting a John Deere LT133 riding mower to electric. I expect to be complete by the time of the Maker Faire. Runs on 48 volts. Motor power is 2kW. I have completed de-ICE-ing. I have most of the parts ready. I call it Ohm Deere.
Dimitri Titov is a classic printmaker who built his own CNC router from scratch to help him make futuristic prints that would otherwise be impossible by hand alone. He uses his homemade machine to experiment with 3D wood carving applications, too. He earned his BFA with an emphasis in drawing and printmaking from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was awarded a grant to build his own printing press. He continued pursuing his interest in engineering machines and artists’ tools at the University where he built a laser cutter. He then built his own CNC machine from scratch and later rebuilt an old ShopBot CNC machine. He is currently the first Artist in Residence at the Hite institute of Art and Design in UofL and currently works as a Fabrication Specialist at Solid Light Inc
Sarah Tidwell aka Inking Dragon…Artist, wife and mother residing in an artistically renovated were-house in Louisville, KY with her pack of 7 dogs and modest flock of chickens brings her fine art stickers and drawings and demostrates her techniques.
Memory Makers We explore how novel technologies can be used to augment aspects of family memory, such as storytelling and honoring ancestors. We will have an interactive demo of our project to memorialize family members who have passed away. Nancy, Blade, and Tschesquis (L-R in photo) are Berea College students interested in human-centered computing. The project is hosted by the Berea College Makerspace.
Making Healthcare Technology for Exploration Spaceflight
The U of L Astrosurgery team is making advanced healthcare technology to promote crew health and treatment for exploration spaceflight. Many fabrication process have been used to make the medical devices and the evaluate their performance in 0-G.
Sponsors of the event include GE Appliances, a Haier company, and FirstBuild, a co-creation community that is changing the way products come to market backed by GE Appliances and housed on UofL’s Belknap Campus. “At GE Appliances, we’re always looking for new and better ways to make life easier for our customers, drive change in our communities through opportunity and create possibilities sparked by connection and curiosity,” said Kevin Nolan, president & CEO of GE Appliances. “The Louisville Maker Faire brings our community of makers and creators together driving inspiration, innovation and collaboration. The opportunity for students from kindergarten to college to experience creativity in action helps them see the potential of what can happen when we come together and what can be made from concept to creation.”