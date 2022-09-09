Maker Faire Louisville Returns To Center Stage

Sidelined for two years by the global pandemic, Louisville Maker Faire will return Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will be held at the University of Louisville’s Swain Student Activities Center, 2100 S. Floyd St. “Louisville Maker Faire helps us further advance our vision of innovation and lifelong learning for all by showcasing our active maker community, growing tech sector and thriving art scene that is building momentum across our city and the region,” said Grace Simrall, chief of the Office of Civic Innovation and Technology for Louisville Metro Government.

The Louisville Maker Faire dovetails with UofL’s strategic goals, said UofL Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez. “UofL and Louisville Maker Faire share a common goal: applying creativity and innovation to address needs today and into the future,” Gonzalez said. “At UofL, we concentrate our research and scholarship efforts behind three Grand Challenges – Empowering Our Communities, Advancing Our Health and Engineering Our Future Economy – knowing the solutions we find will make a difference and create a thriving future for Louisville, for Kentucky and for the world. Louisville Maker Faire, and the makers it calls attention to, do likewise. We are proud to again host Louisville Maker Faire and are thrilled that it is returning.”

Check out the 2019 event for an idea of the fun expected!