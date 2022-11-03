Maker Faire Orlando Celebrates 10 Years Of Awesome

Ham radio and electronics of all sorts, is a great hobby, and for many a wonderful career choice. I have been a ham radio licensee (call sign W1HV )and radio electronics enthusiast for many years and want to share my hobby and career experiences with all Maker Faire attendees. young and old alike. Please stop by this booth and ask any and all questions related to Ham radio, how to start, classes of licenses available, how to study and get a call sign & license, how to set up a station and antenna, and how to get on the air with your own radio station. and lots more.