Growing the Future: Fungal Materials for Earth and Space

A Maker Faire Bay Area Talk with Rachel Linzer and Rolando Perez

What if the key to solving some of our biggest global challenges—from sustainable fashion to building housing—lies right beneath our feet?

Rachel Linzer and Rolando Perez of Open Fung took the stage to explore this very question. OpenFung is a unique nonprofit led by a scientist and an artist, building accessible tools for applied mycology. Their mission? To democratize the magic of mushrooms.

As they explained, there is a growing wave of interest in using fungi to grow materials for textiles, packaging, building, and even environmental remediation. Unlike many high-tech biotechnologies, working with fungi is surprisingly accessible. From leather-like fabrics to fire-resistant insulation and styrofoam alternatives, the possibilities are vast. They also explored the futuristic potential of using fungal materials for building habitats beyond our planet.

Watch the full video here.