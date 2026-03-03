Growing the Future: Fungal Materials for Earth and Space

Education Maker Faire Science
OpenFung
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti

A Maker Faire Bay Area Talk with Rachel Linzer and Rolando Perez

What if the key to solving some of our biggest global challenges—from sustainable fashion to building housing—lies right beneath our feet?

Rachel Linzer and Rolando Perez of Open Fung took the stage to explore this very question. OpenFung is a unique nonprofit led by a scientist and an artist, building accessible tools for applied mycology. Their mission? To democratize the magic of mushrooms.

As they explained, there is a growing wave of interest in using fungi to grow materials for textiles, packaging, building, and even environmental remediation. Unlike many high-tech biotechnologies, working with fungi is surprisingly accessible. From leather-like fabrics to fire-resistant insulation and styrofoam alternatives, the possibilities are vast. They also explored the futuristic potential of using fungal materials for building habitats beyond our planet.

Watch the full video here.

YouTube player
Tagged
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Maker Faire Event Hats

Maker Faire Event Hats

$30.00
Make: Skill Seeker Maker Workbook - Print

Make: Skill Seeker Maker Workbook - Print

$16.99
Lil' Makey Plushie

Lil' Makey Plushie

$10.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK