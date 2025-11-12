It’s Nearly Time for Maker Faire Shenzhen 2025

Make: Community Editor David Groom will be on hand at MF SZ to get into the nitty gritty of the hardware capital of the world and the makers and innovators who drive it forward. “This will be my third Maker Faire Shenzhen in a row, and it’s easily one of my favourites! Shenzhen is an amazing city, which has to be seen to be believed. You may know the Bay Area of California as a hub of innovation, but the Greater Bay Area in China, which consists of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and seven other mega cities, totaling 86 million people, is an immense force to be reckoned with. This tech hub confounds understanding, which is why I insist that you must experience it!”

Maker Faire Shenzhen is held at Chaihuo Makerspace, which was founded by Eric Pan, the founder of Seeed Studio. Chaihuo Makerspace is located in Vanke Cloud, an innovation space which the event takes over during this exciting weekend, filling every aisle and nook with makers and projects. Some of the highlights this year include:

In addition, Seeed has introduced the new Innovation Ambassador Program, with dozens of well-known makers like Becky Stern, Allen Pan, and Estefannie participating (as well as yours truly!).

With over 350 project applications from regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Wuxi, Chongqing, Shantou, Dongguan, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Ningbo, Macau, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Chengdu, Changsha, Luzhou, Guizhou, and beyond, plus submissions from across the world, inlcuding Inner Mongolia, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Cameroon, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, and India, Maker Faire Shenzhen is a truly multicultural, international event. From academics to start-ups to individual makers, there’s something for everyone.

Join in this weekend, from 10am on Saturday, November 15th, to 5pm on Sunday 16th, for what promises to be one of the most incredible maker events of the year!

A Few Fun Projects … And All The Makers

Benjamin Poilvé is an engineer and musician. This year, he will join the Maker Faire Shenzhen to showcase the amazing music instruments- minichord.

ALXV Labs is a design studio from Canada that creates fun and engaging designer toys. With a focus on innovative 3D printing and interactive design, they specialize in unique collectibles that bring imaginative characters and experiences to life. Get ready to meet BYTE-90, a one-of-a-kind interactive art toy that blends retro PC and Mac aesthetics with modern technology. More than just a static collectible, BYTE-90 is a “show and tell” piece that truly comes to life. It displays animated emotes that respond to various interactions, including motion detection, taps, and changes in orientation.



Founded in November 2020, luwu dynamics specializes in desktop quadruped and wheeled robot technologies. The team, from Harbin Institute of Technology, has won multiple prestigious awards, including the ICRA DJI AI Challenge and National Robotics Competitions. Their XGO series robots, successfully funded on Kickstarter, serve as educational tools for teaching kids robotics, electronics, and programming. With integrated AI features, these products have received global praise from enthusiasts and developers alike.

ikkei (Kazuhiro Yamanishi) is an embedded engineer from Japan, passionate about creating innovative and educational electronic projects. With expertise in embedded hardware and software development, ikkei’s work blends technology with interactive design, making electronics both approachable and inspiring.

Meet the Innovation Ambassadors of MFSZ

As more and more Innovation Ambassadors join us, our anticipation keeps growing! Every time we see their creations and ideas, we can’t help but exclaim: “Wow, this is stunning!” “Their ideas are truly mind-blowing!” Here’s a few from near and far.

AI and More Things | The 2025 Maker Forum

As one of the summit’s signature sections, the annual Maker Forum—where global innovation pioneers converge to spark cutting-edge ideas—remains the premier window for gauging the creative wave and connecting the international maker community. This year’s Maker Forum remains a gathering of industry leaders and a hotbed of inspiration. Whether you’re curious about the future of AI or eager to witness the exciting sparks between technology and creativity, this is the place to be.

Embodied AI Developer Forum highlights the modular architecture and multi-module integration of embodied AI robotic systems. The forum explores how to efficiently fuse NVIDIA Jetson computing systems, sensors, actuators, and control algorithms to build reference frameworks for embodied intelligence. NVIDIA will present the Physical AI ecosystem and architecture, Seeed will share its Thor carrier board and system integration solutions. Ecosystem partners will showcase visual and joint motor modules. The demo zone will feature Jetson Thor VLA deployments and Hugging Face LeRobot open-source robots, driving collaboration and innovation across the robotics community.

Don’t Miss the Makers’ Mega Evolution Live at MFSZ25!

Are you curious about how makers from around the world achieved super-evolution and found success? If so don’t miss Maker Faire Shenzhen 2025’s major event this Sunday (November 16).

The speaker lineup at MFSZ is an absolute who’s who of making (and breaking) all the things. Have you hit roadblocks and challenges on your creative journey? 15 Innovation Ambassadors for a special event at the Lecture Hall in Area B of Vanke Cloud City Design Commune to share their maker journeys of growth and evolution, along with those magical moments encountered during creation. Here’s a few we’re really looking forward to. This dynamic and diverse international lineup is only the tip of the iceberg! Check the full schedule to hear from YouTuber Atara Collins, LoWaRan and Open Source advocate Robert Bogs, Experiential Learning educator Annirudh Mali, ESP32 Innovator Adam Conway and more. See the full lineup HERE!

Marcelo Rovai from Brazil is transitioning from work as a multinational executive to an AI education advocate. Drawing upon his extensive experience in this rapidly developing and changing field, he’ll share invaluable insights at MFSZ on AI implementation. In particular, how to move AI beyond energy-intensive, costly data centers and deploy it on devices costing just tens of dollars, empowering beekeepers, doctors, and engineers alike.

Swedish inventor and maker, Simone Giertz, is known for building mesmerizing (and viral) robots on her YouTube channel. In 2016, she joined the Tested.com team, where she continues working on projects that inspire people to learn about electronics. At MFSZ, Simone will share her creative journey from pursuing perfection to learning to “lower the bar”. She’ll discuss how she overcame perfectionism, discovered the joy of creation, and ultimately became a full-time inventor. Sometimes, lowering the bar isn’t a compromise—it’s the beginning of letting creativity truly flow.

This year MFSZ is adding more YT creators to their lineup, hosting a panel discussion where makers Allen Pan, Estefannie, Ruth Amos and Shay Rose – some of YouTube’s most creative minds – come together and deep dive to explore the joy (and chaos) of things falling apart, and how every failed attempt can spark the next great idea, and why breaking things better might just be the smartest way to build something truly new.

Really capturing the international flair of MFSZ, Nick Velasquez of Deep Sea Developments shares how his dual identity as both maker and entrepreneur has created a powerful synergy, propelling his journey from Colombia to Silicon Valley and now to Shenzhen. Through personal stories, key projects, and valuable lessons learned, Nick will demonstrate how the maker mindset enhances entrepreneurial thinking and vice versa, while highlighting how these perspectives helped him navigate diverse maker communities across three continents. Despite language barriers and cultural differences, Nick’s experience illustrates the universal languages of making, problem-solving, and innovation.

MIT Mechatronics and Biomechatronics engineer Marcello Tania will be on hand to share his machine that can make almost anything. The story begins with a belief in the power of possibility — that we can make almost anything. From early projects to bold experiments, that belief took shape as The Fabricator, a machine built to turn imagination into reality. Today, the journey continues with BantuProduksi, empowering small and local businesses to produce what they sell and take ownership of what they create.

UPenn makerspace guru Tex Kang will take these conversations into the depths of prototyping and, in true maker fashion, advocate for Using things the way they were not meant to be used. We love that his talk focuses on how he’s found out that it’s more cost-effective to prototype things out by using existing things, but purposefully using them in a way they were not originally meant to be used, like using an ultrasonic cleaner to make aged whisky, breaking a Guinness world record using kombucha, or hijacking a maker faire to create my own city-wide combat robotics league.

When You Are Finished Using Your Ears, Use Your Hands…

The workshop has always been an important part of the Maker Faire Shenzhen. It not only offers participants a richer interactive experience, but also provides them with an opportunity to explore, learn, and interact. It enables everyone to deeply appreciate the charm of technology and broaden their horizons in innovation and technology!

Teenage Engineering: Join Us in Creating Sound At Maker Faire Shenzhen 2025, Sweden’s legendary brand Teenage Engineering, will bring you a unique sonic journey. They will present an immersive sound-making workshop, collaborating with makers and music enthusiasts to explore how industrial design and sound aesthetics can be seamlessly integrated. From the iconic OP-1 to the compact TP-7 recorder, and now the upcoming EP-40 & EP-2350, each piece is crafted like a work of art, redefining the boundaries of industrial design through its ultimate structure and minimalist form.

Salman Faris: How to Add AI to(Almost) Anything As a host/producer of MFSZ, Seeed Studio offers a deep dive on some of their innovations. For people who are familiar with electronics and trying to learn about AI, this focuses on how to quickly use Seeed XIAO ESP32S3 Sense and add AI into their projects.

Arduino expert and Maker Faire Torino producer Davide Gomba will join Hendra & Jacek & Bastiaan & Robert Bogs for a workshop workshop allows two or three teams to play simultaneously in a timed challenge (estimated duration: 30-40 minutes per game) in which they will have to solve a number of quests. To do so, teams will have to – communicate using Meshtastic technology via radios that will be provided – interact with some of the Maker Faire stands or with some actors within the fair who will give them clues – unlock (before the others) the last question At the end of the workshop, participants will have tested their teamwork skills and knowledge of Meshtastic technology. Jacek will present FlashESP — a web platform that allows users to build, edit, and flash Arduino projects for ESP32 and ESP8266 boards directly from a browser. It requires no locally installed Arduino IDE or software — everything runs entirely in the cloud. The talk will demonstrate how FlashESP simplifies sharing and maintaining ESP projects by handling builds, library management, and device flashing online. It’s especially useful for educators, makers, and IoT enthusiasts who want quick, reliable deployment of example projects and workshop demos.

You Mean There’s More? Check Out These Satellite Events!

XIN Summit: Deep Dive into China’s Tech Innovation Ecosystem is Here!

Roundtable Discussion: Maker Faire 3D Creativity Theme

nnoX × Maker Faire Shenzhen: Hard-Tech Product Showcase: Touch the Future Ahead of Time

Innovation Symposium on New Engineering Education: Interdisciplinary Integration and Future Talent Cultivation

Fab Lab Asia Network 2025 Annual Conference

Maker Faire Shenzhen is produced by Seeed Studio and Chaihuo Makerspace. See a list of Partners HERE. Check in on social for updates: FACEBOOK.