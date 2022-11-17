Nerd Out about Art with us on November 18th!

Maker News
Nerd Out about Art with us on November 18th!

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

Earlier this year, we teamed up with our lovely friends at Hackster for a new virtual experience: Hangout & Nerdout! This Zoom-based combination panel-nerd-fest and interactive hangout has been a blast with our previous topics of Wearables and Sustainability. In our third episode this month, we are focusing on Art, with a star-studded guest lineup including fashion tech designer Anouk Wipprecht, avian PCB maven Kelly Heaton, and artist and engineer Taylor Hokanson. Join Jinger and Alex from Hackster, plus our own Community Editor David this Friday, November 18th, at noon Eastern/9am Pacific!

Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom
FEEDBACK