Nerd Out about Art with us on November 18th!

Earlier this year, we teamed up with our lovely friends at Hackster for a new virtual experience: Hangout & Nerdout! This Zoom-based combination panel-nerd-fest and interactive hangout has been a blast with our previous topics of Wearables and Sustainability. In our third episode this month, we are focusing on Art, with a star-studded guest lineup including fashion tech designer Anouk Wipprecht, avian PCB maven Kelly Heaton, and artist and engineer Taylor Hokanson. Join Jinger and Alex from Hackster, plus our own Community Editor David this Friday, November 18th, at noon Eastern/9am Pacific!