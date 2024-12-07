Open Source Hardware Certifications for November 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2910 individual certifications! In November we added 19 new certifications, from microcontrollers to neuroscience research and everything in between we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Pi-tmaster

UID US002669

Photo by Justin Tung

It might be getting colder in Canada (where I specifically live) however barbecue is for any season if you are a true bbq lover. This makes the Pi-tmaster ideal for me, and anyone else who wants the perfect way to combine delicious smoked meat and open source. This food thermometer can be made for a whipping $34.92 and could help you track your brisket from dusk til dawn until it is succulent and perfect for a party!

WebScreen

UID US002702

Photo by HW Media Lab

This wonderful little display is shaped like a friend and can provide an ideal setup for tracking notifications, reminders, prompts and more. As a secondary display the WebScreen is ideal for any streamer, or the less glamorous lives like those of us in meetings all day long. The design allows it to sit on top of your main monitor, or to the side if preferred, and will give you all the updates you need without having to click off to other pages.

Spy! Break! Inject!

UID UK000068

Photo by Mike Coats

We love to see that OSH Park purple show up and this lovely production board by Mike Coats is a welcome treat! The Spy! Break! Inject! is a great way to play around with all kinds of configurations. This 4-wire board has room to populate all 4 jumpers and use the test-points to observe signals, and connect to microcontrollers to proxy and modify them too! This one has so many ways to experiment and we think that that’s pretty dang cool.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.