San Francisco Bay Area Cool Event Alert!

Are you a:



A) Maker who loves music?

B) Musician who likes making things?

C) Curious adventurer who’s looking for fun?

D) All of the above?

Then you (yes, you!) are cordially invited to the Dogbotic Audio Carnival this Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 1pm–5pm at 924 Gilman in Berkeley!

This free experiential party is open to all ages, and celebrates the official launch of Dogbotic Labs’s new book Electronic Music from Scratch: A Beginner’s Guide to Homegrown Audio Gizmos, published by your pals at Make:.

• SEE a menagerie of incredible instruments invented by local Bay Area eccentrics!

• TOUCH AND PLAY dozens of sound-making devices that you’ve never seen before!

• HEAR the extinct sounds of Audiofossil: The Exhibition (from SXSW 2023, so it must be cool)!

• EXPLORE the experimental sound scavenger hunt (for kids or childlike adults)!

• TAKE A PICTURE next to a 12-foot-tall inflatable Makey!

• NOSH on a variety of delish South Indian foods, provided by local restaurant Pochys!

• MEET a large number of legitimately friendly creative people!

• HANG OUT in California’s most historic punk club (and admire the smells)!