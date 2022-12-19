Smart Swaps For Hard To Find Boards

Arduino Computers & Mobile Electronics Maker News
Smart Swaps For Hard To Find Boards

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

We can’t hardly wait for the chip shortage to be over and dev boards to be abundant again, but instead of waiting for somebody to fix the supply chain, we’ve gathered a list of near substitutes and potential replacements for your next project. Unsatisfied with back-orders for your favorite Raspberry Pi or Arduino? Use the infographic below to find an alternative — maybe it’ll turn out to be your new favorite thing!

editors note: This article was published in Make Magazine issue 83 (November), so check the stock levels! some items might actually be back in stock now

NOW BOARDING: Smart Swaps

Arduino Nano 33 BLE Senseat Arduino

BBC micro:bit V2 – at Adafruit

PJRC Teensy 4.0 – At PJRC.com

Raspberry Pi 4, Model B* – at sparkfun


*note that non-Pi options may lack community/support

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W – at Adafruit

Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom
FEEDBACK