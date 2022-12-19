Smart Swaps For Hard To Find Boards

We can’t hardly wait for the chip shortage to be over and dev boards to be abundant again, but instead of waiting for somebody to fix the supply chain, we’ve gathered a list of near substitutes and potential replacements for your next project. Unsatisfied with back-orders for your favorite Raspberry Pi or Arduino? Use the infographic below to find an alternative — maybe it’ll turn out to be your new favorite thing!

editors note: This article was published in Make Magazine issue 83 (November), so check the stock levels! some items might actually be back in stock now

NOW BOARDING: Smart Swaps

Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense – at Arduino

Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect — same form factor but RP2040 (Dual M0+) instead of nRF52840 (M4)

Arduino Nano Every — same FF but 8-bit ATMega4809 vs. 32-bit nRF52840

BBC micro:bit V2 – at Adafruit

Adafruit CLUE — same FF, similar nRF, but 240px display instead of 5×5 LEDs

ELECFREAKS Pico:ed V2 — same FF but RP2040-based and larger/denser 7×18 LED matrix

PJRC Teensy 4.0 – At PJRC.com

PJRC Teensy 4.1 — larger FF bit adds more Flash, mSD slot, Ethernet pins

SparkFun MicroMod Teensy Processor — same chip in SFE’s MicroMod ecosystem (requires MicroMod carrier)

Arduino Portenta H7 Lite — kind of a different class, but also M7-based if you really need that grunt (almost 4x the cost though)

Raspberry Pi 4, Model B* – at sparkfun



*note that non-Pi options may lack community/support

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W – at Adafruit

