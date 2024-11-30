What’s New in the Microchip Maker Space

We’re always interested in the latest Arduino news, and if you share the same curiosity, you’re in luck. Join the Wizard of Make, Microchip’s Bob Martin for an update on the latest developments in the Arduino / Maker Space ecosystem.

This technical presentation covers the new AVR Dx family of microcontrollers supported by Arduino, including some new devices such as the AVR64DU32, which is the updated follow-on to the popular 32U4 and 16U2 AVR microcontroller with USB. Learn about development tool updates, including Visual Studio Code plugin support and upcoming debugging tools. Bob also drops some info on the latest low-cost dev kits.

This talk focuses on 8-bit AVRs since they’re a good choice for beginners and applications where low-power consumption is critical. But they’re no slouch when it comes to performance. They had to make their own Neopixel library because, as Bob puts it, “the Adafruit Neopixel library for AVRs can’t handle how fast we go.”

We’ve been talking to Bob Martin since way back before Atmel was acquired. After all, he is the Wizard of Make for Microchip and has over 30 years of experience in embedded system design. He is a passionate Maker himself, especially when it comes to environmental monitoring projects and mentoring students in high schools and engineering colleges around the country.