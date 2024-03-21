Arduino Days Are Here Again

It’s that time of year again! Hot on the heels of Pi day comes Arduino Days — that’s plural, with an s this year — which are becoming another great March tradition. Unlike last year’s event, which was a hybrid of live and virtual, this year’s will be online-only. And instead of a single day, it will now span three: Thursday, March 21st will focus on the Pro line, while Friday targets education, and Saturday embraces the maker movement that Arduino is best known for its role in helping to foster.

What can we expect from this year’s event? Lots of cool presentations of projects and ideas from the community, plus some exciting product announcements of course (we’ve had a sneak peek and you’re going to want to make sure you don’t miss these!). How can you participate? Head to the Arduino Days website for more info, plus get hyped now with our Arduino Day Project Premium, backlog of Arduino stories and Arduino projects, as well as the Maker Shed’s plethora of Arduino books and Arduino kits!

Highlights

Day 1 (PRO)

Greetings from Fabio Violante (CEO, Arduino)

Blues Wireless: The “Arduino way” to the future of IoT with Ray Ozzie (Founder & CEO, Blues Wireless)

A Deep Dive into Zephyr Project Progress with Benjamin Cabè (Developer Advocate for the Zephyr Project)

Catching up with the Wizard of Make, Bob Martin (Senior Staff Engineer, Microchip)

Day 2 (EDU)

Empower 1000 girls in Tech with Arduino in Ghana with Abigail Edem and Karen Osei Mensah

Exploring the Latest Updates in MicroPython with Ubi de Feo (Creative Tech Lead, Arduino)

Introducing Alvik: Start New Adventures with Robotics, MicroPython and more with Jose Garcìa and Alice Mela (Product Managers, Arduino)

Greetings from the Co-Founder, David Cuartielles (Co-founder, Arduino)

Day 3 (MKR)