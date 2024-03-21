Arduino Days Are Here Again

It’s that time of year again! Hot on the heels of Pi day comes Arduino Days — that’s plural, with an
s this year — which are becoming another great March tradition. Unlike last year’s event, which was a hybrid of live and virtual, this year’s will be online-only. And instead of a single day, it will now span three: Thursday, March 21st will focus on the Pro line, while Friday targets education, and Saturday embraces the maker movement that Arduino is best known for its role in helping to foster.
What can we expect from this year’s event? Lots of cool presentations of projects and ideas from the community, plus some exciting product announcements of course (we’ve had a sneak peek and you’re going to want to make sure you don’t miss these!). How can you participate? Head to the Arduino Days website for more info, plus get hyped now with our Arduino Day Project Premium, backlog of Arduino stories and Arduino projects, as well as the Maker Shed’s plethora of Arduino books and Arduino kits!
Highlights
Day 1 (PRO)
- Greetings from Fabio Violante (CEO, Arduino)
- Blues Wireless: The “Arduino way” to the future of IoT with Ray Ozzie (Founder & CEO, Blues Wireless)
- A Deep Dive into Zephyr Project Progress with Benjamin Cabè (Developer Advocate for the Zephyr Project)
- Catching up with the Wizard of Make, Bob Martin (Senior Staff Engineer, Microchip)
Day 2 (EDU)
- Empower 1000 girls in Tech with Arduino in Ghana with Abigail Edem and Karen Osei Mensah
- Exploring the Latest Updates in MicroPython with Ubi de Feo (Creative Tech Lead, Arduino)
- Introducing Alvik: Start New Adventures with Robotics, MicroPython and more with Jose Garcìa and Alice Mela (Product Managers, Arduino)
- Greetings from the Co-Founder, David Cuartielles (Co-founder, Arduino)
Day 3 (MKR)
- Introducing Arduino Community Day with Stefano Implicito (Marketing Director, Arduino) and Massimo Banzi (Co-Founder & Chairman, Arduino)
- Open-source trends: our perspective with Alessandro Ranellucci (VP of Products, Arduino)
- What’s new with Arduino Cloud with David Beamonte (Product Manager — Cloud, Arduino)
- Danielle Boyer on accessible STEM: Robots for and by Indigenous Communities (Founder & CEO @The STEAM Connection)
- Arduino Nano Matter Community Preview with Marcello Majonchi (Chief Product Officer, Arduino)
- Alvik motor driver: tech talk with Analog Devices with Giovanni Bruno (Robotics Engineer, Arduino) and Alessandro Leonardi (Account Manager, Analog Devices Inc).
