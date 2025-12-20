Programming the Oxocard Connect with Arduino

This article was machine translated from Make Germany 7/2025 with light editing by David Groom.

NanoPy is the standard IDE for Oxocard projects. However, thanks to the ESP32 microcontroller at the heart of the Oxocard, programming with C++ via the Arduino IDE is also a viable development option. This offers advantages for both beginners and experienced programmers, as this article demonstrates.

The term “Oxocard” refers to an entire family of modularly designed microcomputers in credit card format. The Oxocard system, designed as a development board, was created to provide a playful introduction to basic embedded development. By default, programming is done via the NanoPy IDE using the NanoPy scripting language, which uses simplified syntax and different libraries than standard Python.

The Oxocard Connect device comes with a display and a joystick, but without any sensors. However, cartridges can be plugged in, which serve to expand the system with sensors, actuators, and other features.

Figure 1: The Oxocard Connect comes with a dual-core ESP32 chip,

Wi-Fi, 2MB PSRAM, 8MB flash memory, USB-C port,

joystick, and LCD display.

Oxocard Connect Cartridges

The available Oxocard cartridges connect to the Oxocard Connect via an edge connector (Figure 6). A small screw can be used to more durably affix plugged-in cards to the Oxocard Connect.

In addition to the standardized contacts, the different cartridges have another thing in common: Each cartridge comes with a 512-kbit I²C bus EEPROM that can store programs and data (Figure 6).

A USB-C cable is used to upload programs. More practical are the gooseneck USB cables also offered by the Oxocard manufacturer Oxon. These allow the Oxocard Connect, including connected cartridges, to be attached to computers, monitors, USB chargers, or power banks like a flexible swivel arm and positioned as desired.

Figure 2: The front of the Oxocard features an easy-to-read 240 x 240-pixel display,

and a joystick that responds to both pressure and movement in all four directions.

Arduino IDE

For programming via the Arduino IDE in C/C++, a variety of existing Arduino libraries can be used, covering almost every application area. It is possible to use both the newer version 2.3.x and the older, but still widely used, version 1.8. For this article, we used versions 1.8.19 and 2.3.6.

Links to download both versions can be found at https://www.arduino.cc/en/software/. The board support package (BSP) for ESP32 from Espressif must be installed via the Arduino IDE’s board manager. The current BSP version at time of writing is 3.3.0. The Oxocard Connect 2 uses the ESP32-PICO-V3. In the Arduino IDE, “ESP32 Dev Module” must be selected as the controller. After that, various options are available for controlling and programming the Oxocard, its peripherals, and cartridges.

Figure 3: Both the newer version of the Arduino

IDE and the older release 1.8.19 shown here are suitable for programming the

Oxocard.

Adafruit Libraries

To use the Oxocard’s display, the “Adafruit GFX Library” (version 1.12.3) must be installed via the Library Manager, which provides basic graphics functions. In your own programs, the definitions must be included via #include <Adafruit_ GFX.h>. In addition, the “Adafruit ST7735 and ST7789 Library” (version 1.11.0) is also required. This provides display-specific functions for the ST7789 controller used in the Oxocard. To use these in the program, the following includes must be added:

#include <Adafruit_GFX.h> #include <Adafruit_ST7789.h> #include <Adafruit_ST77XX.h>

In addition, #include <SPI.h> is also needed. SPI.h is a standard library of the Arduino framework and contains functions for communication via the SPI bus, through which the LCD controller communicates with the internal ESP32. This library does not need to be installed separately via the Library Manager. There are also some pin and joystick value definitions in the header section, as the “Joysticktest.ino” listing below (also available to download via https://github.com/MakeMagazinDE/OxocardArduinoIDE) shows. After these steps, the Oxocard display, joystick, pins, and, if present, connected cartridges can be programmed using the Arduino IDE.

The Adafruit libraries offer a simple way to access all areas of the Oxocard Connect. However, for graphical applications and game programming, the graphics output of the Adafruit libraries is somewhat slow. Faster solutions are available, such as the TFT_eSPI_ES32Lab by Bodmer.

Figure 4: The joystick testing sketch shows how direction queries for

games or menu controls can be formulated with just a few lines of code.

Joysticktest.ino

#include <SPI.h> #include <Adafruit_GFX.h> #include <Adafruit_ST7789.h> #include <Adafruit_ST77XX.h> #define TFT_MOSI 13 #define TFT_SCLK 14 #define TFT_CS 15 #define TFT_DC 27 #define TFT_RST 4 #define TFT_BL 19 #define JOY_UP 39 #define JOY_RIGHT 37 #define JOY_DOWN 38 #define JOY_LEFT 36 #define JOY_CENTER 2 #ifndef HSPI #define HSPI 1 #endif SPIClass hspi(HSPI); Adafruit_ST7789 tft = Adafruit_ST7789(&hspi, TFT_CS, TFT_DC, TFT_RST); bool last_up = false, last_down = false, last_left = false, last_right = false, last_center = false; void drawJoystickState(bool up, bool down, bool left, bool right, bool center) { int y = 46; tft.fillRect(0, y, 240, 200, ST77XX_BLACK); tft.setTextSize(2); tft.setTextColor(ST77XX_WHITE, ST77XX_BLACK); tft.setCursor(10, y + 0); tft.print("UP: "); tft.print(up ? "X" : " "); tft.setCursor(10, y + 30); tft.print("DOWN: "); tft.print(down ? "X" : " "); tft.setCursor(10, y + 60); tft.print("LEFT: "); tft.print(left ? "X" : " "); tft.setCursor(10, y + 90); tft.print("RIGHT: "); tft.print(right ? "X" : " "); tft.setCursor(10, y + 120); tft.print("CENTER: "); tft.print(center ? "X" : " "); } ...

Bodmer Library

One way to improve graphical performance is with the TFT_eSPI_ES32Lab library by Bodmer (version 2.5.43 at time of writing), which can be installed via the Library Manager. The standard user definitions in the “User_Setup_Select.h” file in the library directory (usually located under Documents\Arduino\libraries in Windows) of TFT_eSPI_ES32Lab must be modified, and the entry #include <User_Setup.h> must be commented out so that the changes are not overwritten by the standard definitions. The following definitions must be added to the “Setup24_ST7789.h” file in the “User_Setups” directory:

// Oxocard Connect V2 #define TFT_CS 15 #define TFT_DC 27 #define TFT_RST 4 #define TFT_MISO 12 #define TFT_MOSI 13 #define TFT_SCLK 14

The other pin assignments, starting from #define TFT_RGB_ORDER TFT_RGB to #define TFT_RST -1, must be commented out. The already modified library is available as a ZIP file for download in the repository for this article: https://github.com/MakeMagazinDE/OxocardArduinoIDE

This can be integrated via the Arduino IDE using the menu “Include Library -> Add .ZIP Library”.

If a TFT_eSPI library is already installed, it must be uninstalled first. Note that a library update will overwrite these modifications. The modification of the TFT_eSPI library described here is required for all program examples that use the display.

Please note that our example program uses the EEPROM to check whether a cartridge is inserted. Any cartridge will work for this purpose. If the cartridge is missing, only a flickering image will be visible on the Oxocard display.

The adjustment of the remaining peripheral pins for I2C, UART, and GPIOs of the Oxocard Connect is done in the declaration file pins.h. This file must be included in the header section when using the Bodmer library. For each example program, the corresponding, already modified pins.h file is located in the directory with the respective sketch. The original file is located at “User_Setups/Setup25_TTGO_T_Display.h”.

The test program also outputs some messages via the serial interface. Therefore, it is important to set the baud rate in the IDE’s serial monitor to the value used by the sketch, i.e., 115200.

Figure 5: The Oxocard’s 240×240 pixel graphic display is well-suited for displaying graphics or for simple games.

Oxocard Connect Example Applications

The following sections show the basic structure for Oxocard Connect programs. The complete listings of the following sketches, as well as a collection of example programs, can be found in the GitHub repository. The range of examples covers different areas and extends from simple basic structures for querying joystick and sensor data to retrieving weather information via the internet.

The program BBTest.ino checks for a connected cartridge and displays a status message on the LCD. It also tests the EEPROM, the joystick, and the display on the Oxocard Connect. The display is a 240 × 240 LHT133T-IG01 TFT with an ST7789VW driver.

The following declarations must be included for the BBTest.ino program:

#include "pins.h" #include "SPI.h" #include "TFT_eSPI.h" #include <Wire.h> #include "SparkFun_External_EEPROM.h"

The “SparkFun External EEPROM Arduino Library” (version 3.2.11) must be installed via the library manager.

BBTest.ino

#include "pins.h" #include "SPI.h" #include "TFT_eSPI.h" // v2.5.43 Adaption to Oxocard Connect V2 required #include <Wire.h> #include "SparkFun_External_EEPROM.h" // v.3.2.10 // Use hardware SPI TFT_eSPI tft = TFT_eSPI(); #define EEPROM_ADDRESS 0b1010000 //0b1010(A2 A1 A0) ExternalEEPROM myEEPROM; void setup() { pinMode(USR_BTN1, INPUT); pinMode(USR_BTN2, INPUT); pinMode(USR_BTN3, INPUT); pinMode(USR_BTN4, INPUT); pinMode(USR_BTN5, INPUT); pinMode(IO20, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(IO20, LOW); pinMode(IO25, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(IO25, LOW); pinMode(IO26, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(IO26, LOW); pinMode(IO32, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(IO32, LOW); pinMode(IO33, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(IO33, LOW); pinMode(LCD_LED, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(LCD_LED, HIGH); // LCD background light on Serial.begin(115200); delay(1000); Serial.println("Oxocard Connect V2 Breadboard Test"); tft.init(); tft.setRotation(1); tft.fillScreen(TFT_BLACK); Wire.begin(); myEEPROM.setMemoryType(512); // Valid types: 0, 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048 ...

Figure 6: The power supply for the Oxocard Connect plus Cartridge combination can be provided via both the USB port and the VEXT connector with a voltage of 5V DC.

Interchangeable Cartridges

When working with different cartridges, cartridge detection can be important. The EEPROM located on each cartridge can be used to identify a specific cartridge. Three 32-bit entries are available for hardware ID, hardware version, and firmware version, followed by a device name of up to 30 bytes.

void loop() { Serial.println("

Oxocard Connect Cartridge Detection"); if (myEEPROM.begin() == false) Serial.println("No cartridge detected."); else { Serial.println("Cartridge detected."); for (uint16_t x = 14; x < 32 * 4; x++) { char c = myEEPROM.read(x); if (c == 0) break; else Serial.print(c); } Serial.println(" Cartridge connected."); } delay(5000); }

If you flash the Oxocard from the Arduino IDE, you will overwrite the original firmware. The NanoPy development environment can be used again by restoring the original firmware via the web installer (link in the information section) (Figure 7).

Figure 7: The Oxocard firmware web installer allows you to restore the original firmware with a single click.

Conclusion

The Oxocard Connect is a versatile learning tool that facilitates entry into electronics and programming. Thanks to the modular cartridge system and the choice between NanoPy and the Arduino IDE, both beginners and advanced users can experiment with it in a practical way. The ability to choose between C/C++ and Python as programming languages ​​makes the system particularly attractive and offers added value compared to a pure ESP32 development board.