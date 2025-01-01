OpenMV are the “Arduino of Machine Vision” and their latest-gen smart camera board features the same pioneering MicroPython-based implementation with an updated 600Mhz i.MX RT1060 Arm Cortex-M7 and built-in Wi-Fi. Compatibility with over a dozen existing shields and a modular camera system makes theirs the ideal board for a range of AI projects.
Reviewed: OpenMV Cam RT1062
|Specs
|Cam RT1062
|By: OpenMV
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$120
|Dimensions:
|45mm×36mm×29mm
|Software:
|MicroPython
|Clock Speed:
|600MHz
|Main Processor:
|Cortex-M7 CPU w/ Double Precision FPU
|Memory:
|1MB of SRAM, 32MB SDRAM, 16MB flash
|WI-FI:
|a/b/g/n - 11/54/65 Mb/s
|Bluetooth:
|v5.1 - BR/EDR/BLE
|Video:
|2952×1944 (5MP) camera
|Ethernet:
|supported through external shield
|Input Voltage:
|3.6V - 5.5V
|Battery Charging:
|yes
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V