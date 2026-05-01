Now it’s over to the table saw. I start by setting the blade to 60°, and to a height just barely touching the top line, then clamping a stop to a sliding miter gauge to make all of the internal cuts, and I cut all four sides. Once those are done, I move the stop and make all four of the external foot cuts.

Next I set the blade back to 90°, reset the height and make a bunch of kerfs between the feet, being careful not to cut into them. These kerfs are to make the removal of the material easier for the chisel. One could also just use a dado stack and take it all out that way, but I’m going to chisel.

After all the kerfing is complete, with the piece on edge against a fence set at ½”, I’ll reset the blade height to the line of the foot, and cut all four sides.