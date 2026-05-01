It’s time to yaki that sugi! Because torches don’t blow into tight spaces very well, I start by heating up an X-Acto blade and when it’s glowing hot, press it into the blossom corners until all of them are charred.

Time for the torch. I’ll start with the interior edges of the cutout, being very careful to put out any flames that burn after the torch is moved; if they’re allowed to burn they’ll leave small divots. Be especially careful around the thin, sharp parts, as they will burn completely away if allowed to.

After the inner edges are burned I move on to the rest of the face. I like to do the charring in two or three passes, first getting the surface dark, then bringing it to a black, shiny, blistered char. Repeat on the other sides, bottom, and top edge. Avoid the back to keep from leaving charcoal lines on the wall you hang it on.