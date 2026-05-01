This is the first in a three-part series of yakisugi projects. Learn how to make a sakura sconce and a display stand in parts 2 and 3.

This project appeared in Make: Vol. 97. Subscribe to Make: for more great projects.

Yakisugi is a traditional technique originating in western Japan more than 400 years ago. It is the process of deeply charring the surface of cedar boards to make them less susceptible to fire, bugs, rot, and UV damage from sunlight. These boards were used almost exclusively for siding buildings, for fences, and occasionally ceilings. The effect is pretty dramatic, especially when covering large surfaces.

The name yakisugi (焼杉) derives from two Japanese words: yaki (焼) meaning burned, charred, or broiled, and sugi (杉) referring to a Japanese cedar tree, Cryptomeria japonica. (Yakisugi is sometimes incorrectly called “sho sugi ban,” based on a mistranslation of the kanji characters in the U.S. media. No one in Japan calls it that; sho sugi ban isn’t even a word.)

Making Traditional Yakisugi Siding Boards

There are two basic ways to make yakisugi siding:

The traditional way of making a triangular chimney. Pros: Fast! Exciting! Dramatic! Deeply charred surface. Cons: Dramatic! Smoky! Neighbors might not like it! Fire trucks!

The weed torch method. Pros: Not as smoky, neighbors might not even notice. Cons: Slow, doesn’t char as deeply, requires propane and a big torch.



Because the weed torch method is pretty self-explanatory — lay the board on the ground and pass a torch over it until it is burned to your liking — I’ll demonstrate the traditional method.

COMMON SENSE WARNING: Do not attempt this project during fire season, on a windy day, or near flammable flora, fauna, or structures. Wear protective gear and have a working, turned-on hose at the ready. It is also a good idea to have a helper present, not only to help getting the boards wired together and to be ready with the hose if needed, but also to take all the pics and video you’ll want of this.

Project Steps 1. Plane Boards 2. Bind in a Triangle

3. Char