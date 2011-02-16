I’ve built a lot of stuff with wood in my life, but I do not consider myself a “woodworker” by any stretch of the imagination. When I evaluate a project that uses wood, personally, what I look for is the maximum cool result for the least amount of technical skill and work. Here, then, are ten of my personal favorite bangiest-for-the-buck wooden projects from the vault. Enjoy!

#10

woodworkingBeginner Woodworking Project for Illusionists?

#9

woodworkingNice DIY Bedframe Design

#8

woodworkingDIY Wood toys for kids

#7

woodworkingWeekend Project: Rok-Bak Chair

#6

woodworkingUpcycling Wood Pallets

#5

woodworkingHow-To: Build Nob Yishigahara’s “Dualock” Cross Puzzle

#4

woodworkingHow-To: Trammel of Archimedes

#3

woodworkingHow-To: Build Large Couches on the Cheap

#2

woodworkingWooden Buttons From Fallen Branches

#1

woodworkingPlywood Coffee Table

Did I miss a good one? Let me know, below!