Flashforge AD5X Is a Best-Selling Printer for a Reason

3D Printing & Imaging Digital Fabrication
Flashforge AD5X Is a Best-Selling Printer for a Reason

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom

Manufacturer: Flashforge

Price: $550

Link: flashforge.com/products/flashforge-ad5x-3d-printer

Cover of Make Volume 96. Headline is "Change it Up!" 3D printers Snapmaker U1 and Prusa XL are on the cover.
This article appeared in Make: Vol. 96. Subscribe to Make: for the latest articles.

“Multicolor Is Hot!” proclaimed the cover of Make: Volume 88, highlighting the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon AMS system that finally broke multi-material printing through to the masses. But with its original price of almost $1,500, a large swath of the maker audience was excluded from the multi-material mania by cost. That’s why I was excited to learn about the Flashforge AD5X at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit (you can read my recap) — especially when I learned it would cost only about $500.

Without really trying, I can find the AD5X online discounted by $100, $150, or more, which makes this machine incredibly accessible and explains why, as I type this, it’s the #1 best-selling 3D printer on Amazon. So, what do you get for your money? For starters, a robust, compact, solid machine, with all four filament reels on one side. It’s not enclosed (though an enclosure kit exists, $49) and it prints PLA, TPU, and PETG out of the box, and even materials like PLA-CF thanks to a hardened steel nozzle. Like most new machines the AD5X uses CoreXY motion, for impressive print speeds of up to 600mm/s.

Setup is a breeze compared to some other multi-material devices — just mount the display, attach the spool holders, and install the Intelligent Filament System (IFS) module. Flashforge’s multi-material IFS system is mechanically simple and easy to use, with automatic filament loading, cutting, and unloading, and the ability to switch spools seamlessly as they run out, when printing in a single color. A meager allocation of filament is included with the machine in order to give a taste of four-color printing, but you’ll need to buy more almost immediately. Multi-material printing works well, though the waste outlet is located in the back of the machine, so you’ll want to download the “AD5X Poop Chute” from Flashforge’s wiki in order to route waste for easier retrieval.

Flashforge AD5X “Poop Chute”

Material waste is on par or better than similar filament-swapping devices (though compared to the Snapmaker U1 almost every other machine feels wasteful). The AD5X has many features we take for granted these days, such as auto bed leveling, and even some that other machines in this class might lack, like an Ethernet port and quick-change nozzle. At this price though, some of the mod cons, such as a camera and LED lighting, are optional add-ons. The resistive touchscreen feels a little outmoded after experiencing the capacitive screens found on other new machines, and the OS/GUI, while relatively simple to use, can sometimes be unintuitive.

Print quality is excellent, although the print volume feels slightly claustrophobic at 220mm×220mm×200mm. Flashforge’s slicer is based on Orca, and uses its color painting feature to easily assign filament colors to prints. The Flash Maker smartphone app is also helpful for monitoring prints (even more so if you add the optional camera!).

The Flashforge AD5X is an excellent first multi-material printer, or even a first 3D printer, period. Catch it on sale and consider adding the $40 camera and $15 LED light strip, and you’ll have a fast, capable, easy-to-use multi-material machine for not much over $400. I have really come to appreciate and enjoy this machine over the past few months of testing — it just works, and it does everything I need it to, for the price of a single-filament machine!

This review appears in Make: Vol. 96.

Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: 3D Printing & Fabrication

Make: 3D Printing & Fabrication ePack - PDFs

Make: 3D Printing & Fabrication ePack - PDFs

$69.95
Make: Physics - Print

Make: Physics - Print

$39.99
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK