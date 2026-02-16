Make: Live – Inside Volume 96, The Digifab Issue

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 @ 4 PM Pacific Time

At Make: we’ve cheered, and sometimes steered, two decades of rapid evolution in digital fabrication tools for home, hobby, and business use. But this year is an astonishing one.

Make: Vol. 96 is all about the latest digital fabrication tools! Join us live as we talk about 3D printer tech, CNCs, lasers, and more! Multi-material 3D printing is finally legit, with smart, tool-changing machines that don’t waste filament. We’ll talk about Snapmaker’s U1 tool changer, plus new 3D printers from Elegoo, Flashforge, and Prusa that are packed with advanced features at plummeting prices. We also got to go hands-on with new lasers from xTool — the burly MetalFab metal cutter/welder and petite MOPA F2 Ultra engraver — and with desktop CNC mini mills that have achieved the trifecta of power, price, and software that doesn’t suck.

It’s a good time to succumb to your tool temptations.

Featuring guest authors and standout projects from Make: Volume 96, including:

Bradley Woods – Founder and CEO, The Virtual Foundry

Founder and CEO, The Virtual Foundry Steve Peterson – Voron Design/Steve Builds

Voron Design/Steve Builds Alder Riley – Co-Founder & CEO at Itemfarm

– Co-Founder & CEO at Itemfarm Victoria Roznowski – Founder, Addit.Studio

– Founder, Addit.Studio Matt Stultz – COO, Cocoa Press and Print Kits

Grab your copy of Make: Volume 96 today in the Maker Shed.